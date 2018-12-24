Floy F. Wisherd, 93 of Tony, died on Thursday, December 20, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her husband, Elmer, 1 son, Scott of Brule, 1 daughter, Debbie DeLong of Eau Claire, 1 grandson.

Memorial services for Floy Wisherd will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 28, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Floy may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.