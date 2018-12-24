Floy F. Wisherd
Floy F. Wisherd, 93 of Tony, died on Thursday, December 20, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her husband, Elmer, 1 son, Scott of Brule, 1 daughter, Debbie DeLong of Eau Claire, 1 grandson.
Memorial services for Floy Wisherd will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 28, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Floy may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 12-24 December 24, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 24, 2018 (Monday) at 4:57 am Thom Hayes >>Packers Rally Past Jets In OT(East Rutherford, NJ) — Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams with a 16-yard TD in overtime as the Packers rallied past the Jets 44-38 at New York. Rodgers had two rushing TD’s in the fourth quarter […]
- Rusk County News December 21, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-21-18 Today is the First Official Day of Winter.The work week finishes up with dry weather. A high pressure system stretching from Canada southward into the Plains will be moving east, leading to quiet weather today. Slightly cooler air will be filtering down from the north, dropping highs to the more seasonable upper […]