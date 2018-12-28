Elizabeth “Betty” Olson, 74 of Ladysmith, died Friday, Decmeber 28 at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. She is survived by her husband, Arnold “Arne” Olson, daughter, Susan Lucey of Holmen, 2 granddaughters, 4 siblings, Keith Brown of Milwaukee, Marie Holtz of Mukwanago, William Brown of Milwaukee, and Charlene Seefeldt of Milwaukee.

Funeral Services for Betty Olson will be Friday, January 4th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Bert Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday morning at the funeral home from 9 AM until the time of the service.