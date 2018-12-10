Donna Lea Babula
Donna Lea Babula, 86 of Edina, MN., and formerly of Hawkins, died Saturday, December 8, at her home. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Deborah Bruckelmyer of Duluth, MN., Daryl-Louise Moore of Andover, MN., Monica Fazendin of Dillon, CO., Kimberly Zerr of Shakopee, MN., and Erica McNary of St. Louis Park, MN., 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Danny, Ralph and Dennis Bader.
Funeral services for Donna Babula will be held on Wednesday, December 12, at 1 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Bert Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 11 AM until the time of service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
- Dean Gaddy December 10, 2018Dean Gaddy, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, December 7, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. He is survived by 1 son, Jerry of Prairie DuChien, 5 daughters, Wilma Hladilek of Conrath, Wannetta Soules of Glen Flora, Wanda Ducommun of Holcombe, Diene Patterson of Gilman, and Donna Barfknecht of Texas, 14 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and […]
- Rusk County News December 10, 2018RUSK COUNTY NEWS 12-10-18 The clouds and fog will exit over the next few hours. A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. Winds will remain from the southwest, while afternoon highs reach the upper 20’s for most locations. That’s close to typical average temperatures. A few clouds return tonight with overnight lows in the […]