Donna Lea Babula, 86 of Edina, MN., and formerly of Hawkins, died Saturday, December 8, at her home. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Deborah Bruckelmyer of Duluth, MN., Daryl-Louise Moore of Andover, MN., Monica Fazendin of Dillon, CO., Kimberly Zerr of Shakopee, MN., and Erica McNary of St. Louis Park, MN., 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Danny, Ralph and Dennis Bader.

Funeral services for Donna Babula will be held on Wednesday, December 12, at 1 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Bert Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 11 AM until the time of service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.