Donald A. Nichols, 69 of Conrath, died Monday, December 3rd at his home. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, 2 sons, Matthew of Coon Rapids, MN., Jesse of Cary, IL., Daughter Sarah Chang, of Vernon Hills, IL., 2 step-sons, Robert Falkner of Apple Valley, MN., Crystal Borek of New Richmond and Chelsea Kemp of Phoenix, AR., 9 grandchildren, his mother, Beulah Read of Tony, 3 brothers, Chuck Nichols of Glen Flora, Edward Nichols, Jr. of Sheldon and John Nichols of Ladysmith, 6 step-brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Donald Nichols will be Saturday, December 8, at 11 AM at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tony with Rev. Jeffrey Ahonen officiating. Military Burial Rites will also be held Saturday morning at the Church. Friends may call at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home on Friday after 4 PM and again on Saturday for an hour prior to the services.