Dean Gaddy

Dean Gaddy, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, December 7, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.  He is survived by 1 son, Jerry of Prairie DuChien, 5 daughters, Wilma Hladilek of Conrath, Wannetta Soules of Glen Flora, Wanda Ducommun of Holcombe, Diene Patterson of Gilman, and Donna Barfknecht of Texas, 14 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Janetta Nottingham of Arkansas.

Memorial services for Dean Gaddy will be held at 4 PM on Wednesday, December 12, at the Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith Chapel with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting  with the arrangements.

