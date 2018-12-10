Craig G. Miller
Craig G. Miller, 56 of Ladysmith passed away peacefully at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith on Saturday, December 8. Craig is survived by his wife, Donna, 3 daughters, Melissa Miller, Samantha Skinner and September Burns, 4 grandchildren, 5 brothers and sisters, Rick Miller, Gary Miller, Patti Aebi, Cathy Guse and Luci Miller as well as many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Craig Miller will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15th at 11 AM at the Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. The Miller Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday for an hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers please send prayers. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
