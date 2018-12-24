Cindy L. Scherer
Cindy L. Scherer, 56 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Wednesday, December 19, at Marshfield medical Center in Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband Joe, 1 son Brandon of Shell Lake, 4 grandchildren, Her mother & step-father, Carnie and Paul Plummer of Conrath, her father, Richard Johnson of Ladysmith, 1 sister, Julie Johnson of Ladysmith, 1 brother, Bill Johnson of Columbus, Mississippi, 2 step-brothers, Robert Plummer of Bruce and Joseph Plummer of Barron, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Cindy Scherer will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Marshfield Medical Center Chapel in Ladysmith with Reggen Meyers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time on Thursday at the Chapel. Burial will follow the luncheon and will be in Island Lake Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
