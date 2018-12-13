Andrew M. Sisko, 97 of Hawkins, died Wednesday, December 12th at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith. He is survived by 7 children, Dennis of Hartland, WI., Bruce of Belleville, IL., Andrea Lapacinski of Birchwood, WI., Brian of Elk Horn, WI., James of Ladysmith, Scott of Athens, WI., Jerome of Hawkins, WI., 18 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew Sisko will be held on Tuesday, December 18th at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial, with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association, will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, December 17th from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith were a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM and again on Tuesday at the church for an hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Church Building Fund or the Hawkins Area Library for a defibrillator.