Adeline A. Tomczak, 90 of Eau Claire, formerly of Gilman, died Monday, December 17, at Mayo Health System Hospital-Eau Claire. Survivors include her 8 children, Kathleen Geissler of Bloomer, Elaine (Harold) Knox of Holcombe, Joseph (Sharon) Tomczak, JR of Lublin, Josephine (Dale) Butkus of Owen, Beverly Tomczak of Bloomer, Elizabeth Tomczak of Stanley and Thomas Tomczak of Hannibal, 28 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 21, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – Gilman with Father Madanu Lourdu officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM starting with a rosary until time of service Friday at the Church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.