Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers 2-TD Favorites To Defeat Arizona Cardinals In Must-Win Game

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers were completely healthy coming off their bye week and entering what was clearly a tough stretch of five games against good teams. Now, having lost four of those five and having as many as eight players likely to miss Sunday’s action, the Packers season is in disarray. Green Bay is a two-touchdown favorite against the struggling Arizona Cardinals and the injury news is getting better. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Bashaud Breeland and tight end Jimmy Graham all practiced on a limited basis Thursday. To keep their shrinking mathematical chances of making the playoffs alive a win against the Cardinals is necessary.

>>Wisconsin Basketball Enters Big Ten Conference Play

(Iowa City, IA) — The 6-1 Wisconsin Badgers start Big Ten Conference play tonight (Friday) at Iowa. The last time the Badgers visited Iowa City, they were pushed around in an 85-67 loss. Wisconsin comes in ranked 22nd in the country with only one loss to number-four Virginia. The Badgers have started their last two games with some cold shooting in the first half. They weren’t able to come back against the Cavaliers, but they beat North Carolina State by four points Tuesday night.

>>Superman (Shaq) Gives Up His Nickname To Bucks Star

(Milwaukee, WI) — Averaging 27 points and 13 rebounds-a-game, Giannis Antetokounmpo may have outgrown the “Greek Freak” nickname. Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal is ready to give up his “Superman” title. O’Neal is widely known as one of the best big men in N-B-A history. On The Stephen A. Smith Show” on E-S-P-N Thursday, O’Neal said he’s never given up that nickname before, but he is now. O’Neal says the Milwaukee Bucks star is dominating in the paint, “taking it to the hole and throwing it down.”

>>Friday Big Day For Brewers Front Office

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns has some big decisions to make today. One dozen Brewers players are arbitration-eligible today unless they get new contracts. National baseball writer Ken Rosenthal is reporting there is a “strong possibility” Stearns either trades second baseman Jonathan Schoop today — or cuts him lose. Schoop was obtained in a trade for the stretch drive and never put it together while hitting .201 for Milwaukee. He’s projected to make about 10-million dollars next season.