Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Middleton’s 3-Pointer Gives Bucks 116-113 Win Over Chicago

(Milwaukee, WI) — Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 116-113 win over Chicago at the Fiserv Forum Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo filled the stat sheet with 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 24, hitting all six of his 3-point attempts. The Bucks wiped out a double-digit Bulls lead in the first half. Former Bucks Jabari Parker scored 24 for Chicago. Milwaukee plays the Knicks at Madison Square Garden Saturday.

>>Packers Practice With 8 Players On Sidelines

(Green Bay, WI) — With the window of opportunity for post-season play rapidly closing, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with a growing number of injuries. Eight players missed Wednesday’s practice. Coach Mike McCarthy says left tackle David Bakhtiari is improving, but kick returner and wide receiver Trevor Davis is out for the Arizona game. Others who didn’t take the field Wednesday are cornerback Bashaud Breeland, safety Kentrel Brice, running back Tra Carson, defensive end Mike Daniels, tight end Jimmy Graham and safety Raven Greene.

>>Baseball American Names Brewers 2018 Organization Of The Year

(Milwaukee, WI) — Baseball American has broken with tradition and named the Milwaukee Brewers the 2018 Organization of the Year. The magazine and online site normally goes with World Series winners. The award is given to organizations which have exceeded expectations — and the Brewers certainly qualify. Three years after beginning a complete rebuild, Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs in a one-game playoff for the Central Division title, coming up just one game short of qualifying for the World Series.

>>Wisconsin Places 3 On All-Big Ten Conference Volleyball Team

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin sophomore middle blocker Dana Rettke was a unanimous selection for the All-Big Ten Conference volleyball first team this season. The six-foot-eight Badger athlete averaged four kills per set in conference matches, leading the Big Ten with one-point-41 blocks per set. Rettke was joined on the post-season honor squad by teammates Sydney Hilley and Madison Duello. All three Badgers are underclassmen.