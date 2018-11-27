Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Badgers Come From Behind To Edge North Carolina State 79-75

(Madison, WI) — Ethan Happ produced another double-double and Brad Davison drew a charge and hit two critical late free throws in a 79-75 win over North Carolina State Tuesday night. The victory as part of the A-C-C-Big Ten Showdown improves Wisconsin’s record to 6-1 with a Big Ten opener against Iowa coming up Friday. Happ scored 19 points and took down 11 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice connected on a big 3-pointer in the final 24 seconds and finished with 18 points and six assists. Wisconsin fell behind 41-29 early the second half, but outscored the Wolfpack 50-34 the rest of the way.

>>Marquette Comes Back From Thanksgiving Break To Whip Charleston Southern 76-55

(Milwaukee, WI) — Fordham transfer Joseph Chartouny had six assists and seven steals to help Marquette roll to an easy 76-55 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night. Junior Markus Howard’s 17 points led five Golden Eagles in double figures. The win improves Marquette’s record to 5-2 with a game coming up Saturday at home against a strong Kansas State squad. Marquette led by 10 at the half and blew the game wide open by scoring 11 straight points early in the second half. The Eagles took the lopsided win despite committing 19 turnovers and hitting only three free throws.

>>Odds-Makers: McCarthy Will Be Next NFL Coach To Go

(Green Bay, WI) — Las Vegas experts are betting Green Bay’s Mike McCarthy will be the next N-F-L head coach to lose his job. The Packers have underperformed while dealing with injuries in a 4-6-1 season. They need to win their last five games to have a chance at the post-season. Jets coach Todd Bowles is the second choice of the odds-makers to be on the unemployment lines soon. For Green Bay to win out, it will have to win at least two road games — and the Packers have lost eight straight away from Lambeau Field.

>>Milwaukee Bucks Offensive Production At Historic Levels

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Bucks offense based on ball movement and 3-point shots is producing offense at a historic pace. Milwaukee has posted a 14-6 record one-fourth of the way through the N-B-A season, with an average winning margin of 12 points-a-game. The Bucks have produced an offensive rating of 116-point-one, the highest by an N-B-A team in 45 seasons — even better than the Michael Jordan-led 1991-92 Chicago Bulls. Defenses may adjust and the long shots could stop falling, but the Bucks’ offense is the talk of the league so far.