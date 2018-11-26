Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks’ Comeback Falls Short Against Hornets

(Charlotte, NC) — Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 21 points, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 on Monday night after nearly squandering a 25-point, third-quarter lead. The Bucks nearly came all the way back, cutting the lead to one with 17 seconds left on a layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Walker made two free throws with seven seconds to go in the game and the Bucks failed to get off a good shot after a side inbounds, with Eric Bledsoe forced to launch an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer that hit off the glass and the rim and bounced away as time expired. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Milwaukee fell to 14-and-5. The Chicago Bulls come to Milwaukee Wednesday to take on the Bucks.

>>Packers Prepare For Cardinals

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers are back home this Sunday to host the Cardinals. Green Bay just finished a stretch of four road games in five weeks, losing all four to fall to 0-and-6 on the road and 4-6-and-1 overall. Arizona has dropped three straight games to fall to 2-and-9 on the season.

>>Wisconsin Football Awaits Sunday’s Bowl Selection Show

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin football awaits the college bowl selection show this Sunday. The Badgers wrapped up the regular season with a 37-15 home loss to Minnesota this past Saturday. Wisconsin is 7-and-5 on the season. The new College Football Playoff rankings come out tonight (Tuesday).

>>College Basketball Roundup

(Undated) — In college hoop, Wisconsin is at home tonight (Tuesday) against North Carolina State in the A-C-C/Big Ten Challenge. The 5-and-1 Badgers are 22nd in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. Marquette also hosts Charleston Southern tonight. Green Bay is at home against Northern Illinois Wednesday.