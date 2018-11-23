Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers’ Road Woes Continue At Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Packers remain without a road win. Green Bay lost 24-17 at Minnesota on Sunday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 198 yards and one TD as the Packers fell to 0-and-6 on the road and 4-6-and-1 overall. Green Bay hosts Arizona this Sunday.

>>Bucks At Hornets Tonight

(Charlotte, NC) — The Bucks make a quick stop in Charlotte tonight (Monday) to play the Hornets. Milwaukee went 4-and-2 on its six-game homestand and will be back home again Wednesday against Charlotte. The Bucks are 14-and-5 overall, two games behind the Raptors for the Eastern Conference lead.

>>Badgers Give Axe Back To Gophers

(Madison, WI) — Paul Bunyan’s Axe is back in Minneapolis. Wisconsin lost Saturday’s regular season finale 37-15 to Minnesota in Madison. The Golden Gophers ended a 14-game skid to the Badgers to reclaim the prize in their rivalry. Wisconsin slipped to 7-and-5 with the loss.

>>College Basketball Roundup

(Undated) — In college basketball, Wisconsin is back in action Tuesday at home against NC State in the A-C-C/Big Ten Challenge. The Badgers are 5-and-1. Also Tuesday, Marquette entertains Charleston Southern. Green Bay is at home against Northern Illinois on Wednesday.