Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Badgers Blitz Oklahoma, Meet Virginia For Battle 4 Atlantis Title

(Nassau, BS) — Ethan Happ produced another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but it was D’Mitrik Trice leading the way for the Badgers Thanksgiving Day. The redshirt sophomore hit his first seven 3-point shots and scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 78-58 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Trice has hit more than 60 percent of his long shots so far this season. The Badgers led by just three points at the half, but they pulled away from the Sooners in the final 20 minutes. They take on number-four Virginia in Friday’s title game starting at 1:00 P-M.

>>TE Graham May Play With Broken Thumb Sunday At Minnesota

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers tight end Jimmy Graham might be able to play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. His broken left thumb was heavily-taped while he practiced with the team Thursday. Safety Kentrell Brice and wide receiver Randall Cobb worked out on the sidelines and their availability for the Viking game hasn’t been determined. The Packers injury report is to be released later today, but it looks like cornerbacks Kevin King and Bashaud Breeland, defensive end Mike Daniels, linebacker Nick Perry, safety Raven Greene and guard Lucas Patrick are out.

>>Marquette Plays Louisville In NIT Tip-Off 3rd Place Game

(New York, NY) — Marquette tries to bounce back from a second-half collapse against Kansas in tonight’s (Friday’s) third-place game for the N-I-T Season Tip-Off tournament. The Golden Eagles will face Louisville in the national television broadcast on E-S-P-N-2. This is Marquette’s third appearance in the pre-season tournament. The Eagles looked dominant in a 47-38 first half against number-two-ranked Kansas, then watched the Jayhawks score 22 points in a row Wednesday.