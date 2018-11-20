Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Thanksgiving Day Matchups Challenge UW, Marquette

(New York, NY) — While most of us enjoy turkey and dressing, two of Wisconsin’s Division One basketball teams will be challenged Thanksgiving Day. Marquette faces the number-two-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in the N-I-T Tip-Off at the Barclays Center. Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski says playing on a huge stage against a national powerhouse is the kind of game his team wants to play in. Earlier Thursday the Wisconsin Badgers play Stanford in the Bahamas. Wisconsin just cracked the top-25 due to an impressive start. The Badgers are hitting more than 42 percent of their 3-point shots this season.

>>Fackrell Turning Into Pass Rusher Packers Need

(Green Bay, WI) — After two so-so seasons, Packer linebacker Kyler Fackrell is turning into the edge pass rusher his team has needed. Three sacks against the Seahawks last Thursday gave him five in his last four games and eight for the season. His performance means Green Bay will consider him a prominent part of its rotation from now on. Fackrell actually has two hat tricks this season and he almost had a fourth sack against Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson when the former Wisconsin Badger barely got rid of the ball. Fackrell was working against four-time All-Pro tackle Duane Brown in that game.

>>Deer Hunters Successful On Opening Weekend

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports hunters took 13 percent more deer on the season’s opening weekend than they did in 2017. The nine-day gun hunt started Saturday and hunters harvested a total of 118-thousand-670 deer. The numbers are up, even though the number of hunters was off by more than 40-thousand this time. D-N-R officials say snow cover help push deer harvest numbers higher. Two hunters were shot, but they survived.

>>Wisconsin Goaltender Honored By WCHA After 2 Shutouts

(Madison, WI) — The goaltender for the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team has been honored after locking down two shutouts last weekend. Kristen Campbell was named W-C-H-A goaltender of the week Tuesday. She was goalie of the year last season and has stopped opponents cold for more than 191 consecutive minutes on the ice. Her Badgers team will take a 13-1 record into Friday’s home game against Harvard.