Terrance Harold Mustard
Terrance Harold Mustard, 56 of Kennan, died at his home on Tuesday, November 27. He is survived by his wife, Valerie, by four children, Mitch (Heather), Waunakee, WI., Tyler (Alyssa), Eau Claire, Jason of Bend, OR., and Kelsey of Strum, WI., by one grandson, Max, by his parents, Harold and Lorraine Mustard, Phillips, and by four sisters, Cindy (Kevin) Baumann, Bonita Springs, FL., Joanie (Charles) Peterson, Phillips, Laura (Larry) Stunkel, Ladysmith, and Cheryl (Eric) Blaha, Lake Elmo, MN.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 1, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba with Fr. Gerald Hagen celebrating the Funeral Mass. Friends may call at the church on Friday after 5 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of services.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
