Rusk County News

November draws to a close today with a return to near seasonable temperatures. The month will go into the record books as being much colder than average, currently about 7 degrees, while precipitation is right where it should be, though snowfall is a bit below average. We may make some of that up this weekend however, as a potent winter storm moves up from the south. Most of today will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid 30’s. Nice weather this evening for the Clearwater Winter Parade in Eau Claire, with temperatures around 30.

While we remain quiet, low pressure will be organizing over the Southern Plains this afternoon, taking a track up to the northeast towards Iowa into Saturday. The storm will be intensifying during this time, with the northern edge of precipitation advancing into Southern Minnesota by early Saturday. This system is then expected to temporarily stall out, before resuming a more easterly course towards Chicago Saturday night into early Sunday. This current track should lead to a sharp cut-off to the precipitation somewhere over Western Wisconsin, currently looking to be north of Eau Claire. We will remain on the colder side of this storm, but with the lack of deep cold air in place, precipitation type will be an issue, especially in southern areas. Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing Saturday afternoon, while a mix snow, ice and rain lift up into the area. Arrival time is currently sometime Saturday afternoon, continuing through the night. We may end up staying mostly all snow in the Chippewa Valley, but because of the possible mix of precipitation it’s still too early to make specific snowfall forecasts. Having said that, it seems likely that much of our area can at least expect a 1-3″ snowfall, with higher amounts where heavier precipitation occurs, which currently looks to be south of Eau Claire. Winter storm watches have been issued for all of Southeast Minnesota, but as of now there are no alerts in effect for Wisconsin. At the very least I would expect a winter weather advisory to be issued for at least some of our area, as things hopefully become more clear Friday.

Thursday morning at about 8:30 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject advising that he went off the roadway and hit a tree on Old 14 Road near Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. The subject advised he was not injured and out of the vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the juvenile driver with a single passenger was East bound on Old 14 road and lost control and entered the right ditch and struck several trees causing damage to the vehicle. The passenger left the scene prior to Law Enforcement arriving at the scene. No injuries were reported and the state patrol handled the accident.

At about 2:40 AM this (Friday) morning, a male subject advised that his sons friend went into the ditch on Highway 27 near County Highway I, Conrath. According to the report, there were no injuries and the vehicle was off the roadway. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, the driver lost control on the icy road and went into the ditch and hit a tree. There was reportable damage to the vehicle.

A Ladysmith Officer at 9 AM Thursday responded to an address on East 10th Street South Ladysmith on a request from Probation and Parole that Heather M. Thayer, 30, be taken into custody for a Probation Warrant. The Officer made contact with Thayer at the residence and she was taken into custody without incident. Thayer was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At Midnight this Friday morning, a Ladysmith Officer observed Charles Craig Barna, 19, walking West bound on the side on Lake Avenue in the City of Ladysmith. According to the report, the Officer knew from prior contacts that Barna is supposed to be at his father’s residence from 10 PM to 7 AM. Barna was outside of his hours. The Officer turned around to make contact with Barna who fled on foot behind buildings. Barna was located in a culvert that drained into the Flambeau River. He was arrested on Multiple charges.

Black River Falls police are looking for an unusual suspect in Monday’s bank robbery: a woman.

Police say “larger build” woman held up the Jackson County Bank, Motor Branch at 660 Highway 54 around 5 PM Monday. They believe she may have fled in a white minivan.

Nationwide, only 6.2 percent of all bank robberies are committed by women. But that’s up from 4.9 percent in 2002 — a 25 percent increase, according to the most recent FBI statistics.

Anyone with information on the Black River Falls robbery is asked to call police at 715-284-9155.