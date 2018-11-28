Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-28-18

A chance to see some sun early this morning, but a warm front well to the west will spread more clouds overhead as temperatures gradually rise through the 20’s. The warm front will bring a round of mainly light snow to our area and it’s possible some of the first flakes could arrive before sunset. Chances will then quickly increase with snow likely at night. This will not bring a large accumulation, but enough to at least make for some slick roads overnight into early Thursday morning. Currently it appears a 1-2″ snowfall can be expected, especially along the I-94 corridor and points to the north, while our southern counties look to see less, under an inch. It now looks like any snow will quickly exit by early Thursday morning, possibly ending as a bit of freezing drizzle. The rest of the day will be mostly dry with more clouds and highs in the low 30’s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise as the work week and the month of November draws to a close Friday. Drier air should lead to at least some sunshine and as a milder air mass arrives, temperatures will have a chance to warm into the upper 30’s. Unfortunately this nicer, drier weather won’t stay as the next storm gathers to our southwest. This is one we will still have to monitor in the next few days, but there seems to be a bit more consensus that it will slide close to our area over the weekend. A more northerly track will lead to some rain and wet snow chances on Saturday while temperatures remain borderline with highs in the mid 30’s. Questions then arise on how quick it moves and where it goes into Sunday, but temperatures should be a touch colder, so any remaining precipitation would have a better chance to be snow. It will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower 30’s. It’s too early to say what type of impact this will have on any weekend plans, but there is potential for at least some snow accumulation for parts of Western Wisconsin.

A Rusk County man is charged with a felony after being accused of placing a spy-cam in the bathroom of one of his unsuspecting tenants.

Randy Berthold, 57 of Bruce, is the subject of a criminal complaint that alleges a woman who rents property from Berthold found a camera hidden in a drawer in her bathroom on October 18. An investigation found that a camera contained several videos of the woman recorded without her permission.

Berthold, who frequently entered this property without warning, admitted to these allegations. Berthold was taken into custody and is expected back in court on December 11.

It’s been more than a month since 13-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared from her home in Barron County after her parents were found dead.

The community of Barron has continually showed support.

This holiday season the community is spreading a message of hope in a special way.

The Barron County Clerk of Court office decided to decorate a tree this year in honor of Jayme Closs, as the town remains hopeful for her return.

Decorating a Christmas tree has been a tradition at the justice center since 2004

Participants say at times the decorating theme is discussed at some length, but this year the idea came quickly.

“This tree is about Jayme,” said Sharon Millermon, Barron County Clerk of Court. “Jayme doesn’t leave our minds. She’s always on our minds and we remain hopeful.”

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, said there has been no new updates on the Closs case.

“This case is very frustrating,” said Fitzgerald. “This tree represents a lot of what this community has brought to law enforcement, and that’s hope.”

Clerks who helped with the tree said there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind this tree should be dedicated to Jayme.

“Where there is hope, there is faith, there is a possibility of a miracle,” said Danielle Neva, deputy court clerk.

Fitzgerald said everyone is still clinging on to hope.

“What this tree represents is truly what we’re using as energy right now and that’s the hope,” said Fitzgerald.

The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, led by lower but still strong consumer spending and more business investment than previously estimated.

The Commerce Department’s figure for gross domestic product, released Wednesday, was the same as its first estimate last month. GDP is the broadest measure of the nation’s output of goods and services and covers everything from homebuilding to haircuts. Greater corporate investment offset downward revisions in spending by state and local governments and consumers.

The third quarter figure follows a robust expansion of 4.2 percent in the April-June quarter. Six months of healthy growth have put the U.S. economy on track to expand in 2018 at its fastest pace in 13 years. Still, economists forecast that growth will slow in the fourth quarter and decelerate further next year.



Wisconsin Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says lawmakers are looking at moving the 2020 presidential primary to improve the chances for conservative Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly.

Fitzgerald told reporters Tuesday that moving the primary date was among many things GOP senators discussed taking up in a lame duck session before Democrat Tony Evers takes over.

The presidential primary is expected to have large Democratic turnout. Fitzgerald says that’s why moving it to a day different from when Kelly is up for election would help Kelly.

He says much of the other changes being discussed are “real inside baseball legislative kind of stuff.”

The lame duck session could convene as soon as next week. Assembly Republicans also met privately Tuesday.

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch was in Eau Claire Tuesday with an action plan to help end, or at least prevent, homelessness across the state.

Kleefisch spoke to a full room at Western Dairyland about the plan from the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, to create more collaboration between state agencies to better assist homeless people.

It’s called “A Hand and A Home: Foundations for Success”. It would provide more funding for homeless prevention and diversion programs.

Kleefisch told News 18 getting the $3.75 million in extra spending passed with the new state budget is key to making homelessness brief, rare and one time.

“We’ve done workforce development reform, we’ve done education reform, we’ve done welfare reform, but yet still there are people who have not found a path to their American dream and have experienced homelessness, that’s not acceptable,” Kleefisch said.