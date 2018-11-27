Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-27-18

More unseasonably cold temperatures today with the large upper low continuing to spin over the Great Lakes region. This will be slowly moving away to the east into the midweek and as it does, the coldest air will start to move away. That won’t be the case today though, with highs only in the low 20’s. Light northwest breezes will continue to be around, making it feel colder with chill values staying mostly in the single digits. Some extra clouds are likely and there may also be a few flurries. Clouds will then start to depart at night, leading to the potential of single digit lows come early Wednesday.

High pressure will be overhead to start, but as it moves east, clouds will quickly return on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little higher, with readings in the upper 20’s. A gradual increase will continue through the end of the week as winds start to shift more to the southeast and south. The arrival of milder air will also touch off some light snow, which should develop Wednesday night and continue into at least the start of Thursday. The snow will come with the arrival of a warm front to our northwest, bringing that push of milder air that will lead to the return of more typical late November temperatures late in the week. The snow should remain on the lighter side, but we could end up with an inch or two as it moves away on Thursday. Highs will be around freezing.

Late Monday morning, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office a criminal damage complaint. According to the report, they had the land surveyed at the United Methodist Church in Hawkins and the neighbor ran over the stakes and ran over the lights. The complainant advised you can see where they drove. The case is being investigated.

At about 3:30 PM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a fire call. According to the report, a female advised that a residence on Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon, had a chimney fire. Everyone was out of the residence. The Sheldon Fire Department and Sheldon ambulance responded to the call. No injuries were reported and the Sheldon firemen were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

Ladysmith Police at about 12:30 AM this (Tuesday) morning, responded to a location on East 10th Street South, Ladysmith, on a request from Probation and Parole to arrest Kenneth J. Stock Jr., 26, due to his ankle monitor malfunctioning. City Police were able to get into contact with Stock at the residence. They advised Stock of his warrant and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

An Eau Claire woman charged with the deaths of four people after a Chippewa County Crash enters not guilty pleas in court.

Cara Stevens, 24, appeared in court today after being charged in August.

Stevens is charged with four counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving-cause great bodily harm.

The crash happened May 2017 in Cornell. According to a criminal complaint, Stevens says she didn’t see stop signs in the area before colliding with a truck.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says this year’s gun deer season set a record for hunter safety.

Three hunters suffered non-fatal shooting injuries during the hunt that began Nov. 17 and ended Sunday. DNR conservation warden Jon King says that make it the state’s safest gun deer season ever. Prior to this year, the DNR considered 2014 the safest with four non-fatal shooting injuries.

The Journal Sentinel reports there hasn’t been a shooting fatality during a Wisconsin gun deer season since 2015, when there were three.

The agency hasn’t released a final tally of gun deer license sales, but 570,000 hunters were expected to participate his season.

(WQOW) – The preliminary numbers for the nine-day gun deer hunt are in, and it shows it was a success for hunters in Wisconsin.

Statewide, the harvest was up 6.9%. In total, 211,430 deer were harvested this year. That is up from 197,733 last year.

The buck and doe harvest was very similar in 2018 – 107,042 antlerless deer were harvested, compared to 104,388 antlered deer this year.

Harvest numbers were up this year locally in Barron, Dunn, Eau Claire and Trempealeau Counties.

Numbers were down in Chippewa, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and Rusk Counties.

In Rusk County this year there were 1,831 antlered deer taken and 1,179 anterless deer for a total of 3,010 deer which is 17 per cent less than in 2017.