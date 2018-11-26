WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-26-18

Heading back to work and school today after the holiday break we are looking at cold and mainly dry weather the next few days. High pressure will remain centered over south-central Canada while slowly moving east. This will keep us on the cold side of this system with northerly flow. Breezes will remain as the winter storm continues to quickly pull away through the Great Lakes, while we should see enough dry air sneak in to lead to at least some sun at times this afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 20’s, about fifteen degrees below average. Factor in the breezes and it will feel like the single digits most of the day, so dress warm!

Upper level energy is then forecast to slide in from the north tonight and into Tuesday. Moisture will be limited but there may be enough to touch off at least some flurries. Tuesday will likely be the coldest day with the core of an upper low right over the state. Highs may be tough to break 20 in the afternoon.

In Rusk County news from the long Holiday weekend, last Wednesday afternoon Probation and Parole contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. An employee requested a County deputy to take Greg Sheffield into custody and transport him to jail.

Also Wednesday afternoon at 4:30, a Probation agent out of Eau Claire advised Rusk County they have an active warrant for Amy Lew. According to the report, Lew is expected to be at a location on Lew Road, Ladysmith over the next few days. This subject has a valid DOC Warrant. On Friday morning just after 8 AM, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with the female. Lew was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 6:20 PM Wednesday evening, a female advised Rusk County authorities that a semi-truck hit her husband on his tractor on County Highway VV, Sheldon. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Fire Department and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, the caller advised that her husband and the semi-truck driver were okay. The Sheldon Fire and Highway department cleaned the roadway and the highway department also salted the roadway.

Thanksgiving morning just before 10 AM an employee at the 12 mile Cenex Convenience Store on Highway 27 Holcombe reported a gas drive off. According to the report, a Red Blazer drove off without paying for $30 worth of gas. The vehicle went North bound on Highway 27. About two hours later the 12 mile Cenex called back to report that the customer returned and purchased a small LP tank and left heading South. The caller did not recognize the vehicle until it was leaving so he did not ask about the earlier gas drive off. The caller gave the plate number to Rusk County authorities.

Barron County – On Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 3:15 a.m., a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy

attempted to stop a vehicle on Hwy P south of Almena for a suspicion of impaired

driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and took deputies on a two mile low

speed chase. To get the vehicle to stop, the deputy executed a PIT (Pursuit

Intervention Technique) maneuver on the car. Taken into custody without further

incident was Abraham Mott, 35 of Rice Lake.

During the chase, the car did stop several times and then took off again. During

one of those stops, a passenger in the car did get out and give up. He was

questioned and will not be charged.

Mott did have a felony probation warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, ¾

pound of marijuana was located in the car.

Mott is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing an officer,

Delivery of Marijuana, the probation warrant as well as a traffic violation of

operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff Department.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and schools in several states are closed after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard and winter storm warnings Sunday for a large swath of the central Plains and Great Lakes region. Flight-tracking website FlightAware reports more than 1,200 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Part of Interstate 80 in Nebraska was closed Sunday morning after multiple accidents in the snowy conditions. It was later reopened.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency.

The weather service said on Twitter Sunday night that Kansas City International Airport got 5.3 inches of snow, and at least 7 inches fell in Rockford, Illinois.

Schools in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois called off Monday classes. The storm is expected to hit Indiana and Michigan early Monday.