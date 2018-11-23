Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-21-18

Decent weather for this Black Friday, after a cool start temperatures will actually top out above average this afternoon. Southeasterly winds will be increasing throughout the day. Most of the day looks cloudy followed by the arrival of some rain this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will have a chance to reach the 40’s before we start to cool down again through the weekend. Showers will come with the front that will pass through overnight and be to our east by early Saturday. Rainfall amounts look pretty light at this time and with temperatures dropping a bit overnight, there is a chance some places could see a bit of snow mix in as well.

The weekend will turn gradually colder, while we watch a bigger storm pass to our south. Saturday will likely be mostly dry as the front moves away, but with the upper trough overhead, expect more clouds through much of the day. Any wintry mix is likely to exit pretty early, leaving the day dry with seasonable highs in the upper 30’s. Low pressure is then expected to strengthen and track to our south on Sunday. Forecast models seem to be in more agreement now, having this system pass far enough south to spare us from any significant snow, with perhaps a brushing in our southern counties. The southern part of the state from Madison over to Milwaukee will have a much better chance to be impacted, which could be an issue there for those returning from holiday travels.

On November 21st at 12:22 PM. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a subject trapped in a corn bin South of Turtle Lake. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Dallas Fire Departments, Gold Cross Ambulance, Turtle Lake Police Department and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.

Responders worked for over an hour to rescue the man, who was then flown to a regional trauma center

where the man passed away from his injuries. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Wisconsin investigators looking for a 13-year old girl missing since her parent’s slayings remain haunted by her disappearance more than a month after the search for her began. Detectives have pursued more than 2,300 tips, watched dozens of Surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme Closs, but their efforts haven’t yielded any suspects. Investigators believe Jayme was abducted. They still don’t know whether she was the target of the October 15 attack at her home near Barron, Where James and Denise Closs were fatally shot. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the case remains the number one priority for his department.

Rising prices and slower sales fueled by inventory shortages continue to define Wisconsin’s housing market heading into the final quarter of the year, according to the most recent market analysis by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. October existing home sales fell 2.2 percent compared to last October, and the median selling price rose 5.1 percent to $182,500. Through the first 10 months of the year, home sales also fell 2.2 percent compared to that same period last year, and median prices were up 6.4 percent to $184,000. In Rusk County, the median price in October was $153,350 compared to $80,000 in October of last year which is up 91 percent. Year to date the median price in Rusk County is $115,000 compared to $108,000 year to date in 2017. Sales in Rusk County in October was 18 compared to 13 last year and year to date sales is 149 compared to 165 in 2017. Inventories remain very tight statewide, and it’s still a strong seller’s market in most regions of the state.

Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he might try to end a federal waiver requiring some Medicaid recipients to work for their benefits.

Federal officials in October granted Republican Gov. Scott Walker a waiver allowing the state to require healthy childless adults to work to receive health insurance through the BadgerCare Plus program.

It will take about a year to implement the requirements. Republicans are considering using a lame-duck legislative session to make it harder for Evers to withdraw the waiver.

Evers told reporters following a hospital tour Wednesday in Madison that he’s concerned about requirements that reduce access to health care. He said it’s an open question of how to deal with the requirements. He said it’s possible he may seek to withdraw the waiver.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Budget-busting road salt prices are leaving municipal officials in the Snow Belt hoping for a mild winter.

Salt supplies are tight on the heels of a harsh winter last year that depleted reserves, leaving many localities in the Northeast and Great Lakes to pay prices ranging from 5 percent higher to almost double.

The increases are frustrating to local officials who are locked into tight budgets. Some highway superintendents say they could choose to make their salt supplies last by mixing in cheaper materials, such as sand. And others say it could force them to defer other road projects.

Production issues at two major North American salt mines have contributed to the tight supplies.