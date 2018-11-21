Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-21-18

A lot of people will be traveling today as folks gear up for Thanksgiving tomorrow. The good news is Mother Nature is going to cooperate again this year, with dry weather, though it will remain cold. Clouds may try to mix with some sun at times, but overall it should remain fairly gray, while highs again stay in the mid 20’s this afternoon. The upper level pattern will then finally shift, as the core of the cold air slides further away to the east, and some milder air tries to return through the end of this week. We will start to see a slow warm up on Thanksgiving, as surface winds shift to the southeast and south. A north to south oriented front will be taking shape in the Plains while moving east. This system will begin drawing low level moisture into the state, leading to plenty of clouds for the holiday. There is a small chance we may also see a bit of drizzle in places, primarily in the afternoon. Temperatures will be gradually rising above freezing by late afternoon.

Chances for some rain will continue to increase at night and through Friday as this front moves closer, though the brunt of it is currently expected to stay more to the south and east. Still, plan on some wet weather if you’ll be heading out to catch some of those Black Friday deals. It should be the mildest day of this week with highs just above 40. The front will then pass through with upper level energy pivoting through into early Saturday. This may lead to a little more rain and perhaps wet snow before drying out for the majority of the day. Clouds should stick around and temperatures will be near average, in the upper 30’s.

(Madison) – Although most highway construction has wrapped up for the year, deer hunters and other motorists traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday period may still encounter a few work zones and should prepare for the possibility of heavy traffic along key travel corridors. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation expect peak travel periods to occur between Noon and 8 PM today and again on Sunday, November 25th, when hunters and holiday travelers head home. Motorists should be aware of increased deer activity this time of year, especially during early morning and early evening hours. To help ensure a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday, we’re asking all motorists to plan ahead, buckle-up, be patient and alert, WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said. The Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists. If you see emergency vehicles stopped along the highway with warning lights flashing, move over a lane if possible. Slow down and stay focused on the traffic in front of you. Motorists can get updated information on travel conditions, work zones and incidents by dialing 511 or visiting 511 wi.gov. Wisconsin’s 511 website was recently updated to reflect winter road conditions.

Tuesday afternoon a subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that medications were taken from the subject’s mailbox located on Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. According to the police log, the alleged theft happened on Monday between 12 Noon and 2 PM. Someone took 3 scripts, 1 being pain killers. Unknown suspects at this time.

Rusk County dispatch at 2:30 PM Tuesday, received a 911 call reporting a grain truck that was on fire on County Highway V. near Maple Road, Sheldon. There was no grain on the truck at the time. A Rusk County deputy and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, a converted empty grain truck was traveling East bound on Maple Road when the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. The vehicle was reportedly a total loss.

A Ladysmith Officer at about 8:30 AM Tuesday, responded to an anonymous report of a male subject sleeping in a truck in the Walmart Parking lot. Upon arrival the Officer met with the male subject who was reportedly sleeping. The suspect, James J. Schultz, 50, admitted he had been at Walmart for a couple of hours and fell asleep because he was tired. Schultz appeared to be fine. He had a warrant for his arrest and Schultz was taken into custody for the warrant and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

On Tuesday November 20, 2018 at 9:27 pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a school bus vs car accident on Hwy 48 just west of Rice Lake.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with ambulances from Chetek, Lakeview Medical Center, Gold Cross and Cumberland, officers from City of Rice Lake and the City of Barron, fire departments from Rice Lake and Barron and the Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.

Initial investigation shows the car driven by Joy Tew, 55 of Rice Lake crossed the center line and struck an Amery School Bus carrying the Amery Girls Basketball team of 22 students, 4 coaches and 1 bus driver. All the students and staff were treated and released at the scene and the driver of the car, Tew, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Medical Examiners Office and is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Barron County Hwy Department closed Hwy 48 for 5 hours.

I would like to thank all of our first responders that responded to this scene and assisted last night and a special thanks goes out to the Amery Girls team, coaches and parents who waited patiently with each other while everyone was checked out and reunited with family.

As the busiest travel day of the year please take your time, buckle up and never drink and drive so you can get home to your family for this holiday season.