Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-20-18

Monday morning at 9:35 the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Highway Department reporting a plow truck was struck by a vehicle on County Highway W near Spur Road near Sheldon. According to the report, no injuries were reported from the accident. The Sheldon Fire Department, Sheldon ambulance and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. No other information was available.

About an hour later, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported to Rusk County a 911 hang up from a cell phone number. According to the report, a truck was on its side in the ditch on Butler Street, Sheldon. The driver initially left but returned to the scene. A Rusk County deputy and the Sheldon Fire Department were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Monday afternoon at about 4:20 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising that a female and male subjects were at her residence on Railroad Avenue, Bruce and removing property and also taking her things. According to the report, they have a no contact through bond as well. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, a female was taken into custody and the deputies were looking for the male subject.

Rusk County dispatch at 7:40 PM Monday night, received a 911 call advising of a one vehicle accident on County Highway H, Bruce and the subject was still in the truck. The caller stated that the road was slippery and the vehicle slid into the ditch. A Rusk County deputy, WSP, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, dispatch talked to the driver who stated that he was out of the vehicle and was not injured. His 1 ton Duly Truck with a 22 foot trailer was on it’s side in the ditch. The Highway Department was contacted to get salt at the intersection.

(WQOW) The FBI has renewed its plea to hunters to keep an eye out for missing Barron teen Jayme Closs. It’s hunting season in Wisconsin, and we continue to ask hunters and landowners to report anything suspicious such as clothing, weapons or any items that look questionable to law enforcement. Seeking tips in the disappearance of 13 year old Jayme Closs, call 1-855-744-3879. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said on Monday that the opening weekend did not yield any new clues in the investigation. As we’ve reported, Jim and Denise Closs were killed in their home on October 15th, and 13 year old Jayme Closs seemingly disappeared without a trace. Sheriff Fitzgerald said they are still receiving about 25 tips a day, but they are always looking for more.

On November 16th, Thomas E. Erickson, 71, formerly of Winter, was charged by the Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office for the charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd degree Sexual Assault-Against a Child and 2nd degree Sexual Assault of an Unconscious Victim. Warrants were issued for his arrest and with coordinated efforts by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department, Mr. Erickson was located at his residence in Minneapolis, and taken into custody without further incident. Mr. Erickson is awaiting extradition proceedings to be transported to the Sawyer County Jail.

School referendums approved by voters in Wisconsin this year have broken records for total amount and percentage passed.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum says in a report Tuesday that this year 90 percent of referendum questions have been approved this year through the November election. The total amount approved this year is more than $2 billion.

The previous record for highest dollar amount approved was nearly $1.8 billion in 2016.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum says there were 82 questions for more than $1.4 billion in debt and revenue increases on the November ballot across 61 school districts in Wisconsin. Voters approved 94 percent of them in 57 districts, worth nearly $1.4 billion.

The report says approval of school referendums generally increases when the economy is good.

Green Bay (AP) — A Girl Scout troop leader in Green Bay has lost her job in the wake of a fundraiser her troop held for families of victims of a fatal crash near Chippewa Falls.

The members of Troop 4029 helped host a vigil in Green Bay in honor of three Chippewa Falls-area scouts and a parent who were struck and killed while collecting trash along a rural highway earlier this month.

Troop leader Elizabeth Steffel also helped launch an additional fundraiser involving the sale of a special commemorative badge.

Steffel says she was fired for raising money directly for the families of the crash victims without filtering it through scout management.

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes has a policy that forbids it from commenting on an individual’s employment or volunteer status.