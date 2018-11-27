mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Mary M. Ellison

Mary M. Ellison, 98 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, November 25th, at Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by her 3 children, Chuck of Chicago, Rosanna Anderson of Bruce and John of Fairbanks, Alaska, 6 children, 1 brother, John Czekalski of Weyerhaeuser.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellison will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 1, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating.  Mary’s family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church.  Burial will be on Monday, December 3, at 11 AM in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.  Memorials may be made to the Ladysmith Care Community Resident Fund.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 11-27 November 27, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Bucks’ Comeback Falls Short Against Hornets (Charlotte, NC)  —  Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 21 points, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 on Monday night after nearly squandering a 25-point, third-quarter lead.  The Bucks nearly came all the way back, cutting […]
  • Rusk County News November 26, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-26-18 Heading back to work and school today after the holiday break we are looking at cold and mainly dry weather the next few days. High pressure will remain centered over south-central Canada while slowly moving east. This will keep us on the cold side of this system with northerly flow. Breezes will […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Tennis-List of Davis Cup champions November 27, 2018
    Nov 18 - List of Davis Cup champions and beaten finalists since 1946, ahead of the 2008 final in Islas Malvinas, Mar del Plata, Argentina, between Argentina and Spain starting on Friday: 2007 U.S. beat Russia 4-1 2006 Russia beat Argentina 3-2 2005 Croatia beat Slovakia 3-2 2004 Spain beat U.S. 3-2 2003 Australia beat […]
  • Von Miller chose to channel Bill Belichick November 27, 2018
    Denver Broncos star Von Miller channeled Bill Belichick instead of heaping praise on his teammates following what might end up as a signature win
  • Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84 November 27, 2018
    Trayvon Reed scored 23 points and John Jones added 20 to help Texas Southern shock No. 18 Oregon with an 89-84 victory
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.