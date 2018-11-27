Mary M. Ellison
Mary M. Ellison, 98 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, November 25th, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her 3 children, Chuck of Chicago, Rosanna Anderson of Bruce and John of Fairbanks, Alaska, 6 children, 1 brother, John Czekalski of Weyerhaeuser.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellison will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 1, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Mary’s family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be on Monday, December 3, at 11 AM in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Memorials may be made to the Ladysmith Care Community Resident Fund.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 11-27 November 27, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Bucks’ Comeback Falls Short Against Hornets (Charlotte, NC) — Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 21 points, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 on Monday night after nearly squandering a 25-point, third-quarter lead. The Bucks nearly came all the way back, cutting […]
- Rusk County News November 26, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-26-18 Heading back to work and school today after the holiday break we are looking at cold and mainly dry weather the next few days. High pressure will remain centered over south-central Canada while slowly moving east. This will keep us on the cold side of this system with northerly flow. Breezes will […]