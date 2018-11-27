Mary M. Ellison, 98 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, November 25th, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her 3 children, Chuck of Chicago, Rosanna Anderson of Bruce and John of Fairbanks, Alaska, 6 children, 1 brother, John Czekalski of Weyerhaeuser.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellison will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 1, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Mary’s family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be on Monday, December 3, at 11 AM in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Memorials may be made to the Ladysmith Care Community Resident Fund.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.