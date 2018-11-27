James L. Heintz, 88of Bruce, died on Saturday, November 25th, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Judy, 1 daughter, Shirley Heintz Woodmansee, 5 sons, Mark, Scott, John, Jimmy and Tony, 3 step-children, Robert McGinnis, Jody Schott and Doyle McGinnis, 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 1 brother, Mike, 2 sisters, Lorraine Werner and Marilyn Sims.

Funeral services for Jim Heintz will be held at 12;00 Noon on Saturday, December 1, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, November 30, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.