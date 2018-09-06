Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Favorable Schedule Gives Brewers Chance To Make Run At The Top

(Milwaukee, WI) — Fresh off taking two-out-of-three from first-place Chicago, the Milwaukee Brewers host San Francisco tonight (Friday) at Miller Park. The schedule is lining up for manager Craig Counsell’s team. Milwaukee plays nine of its next 12 games at home and 12 of the 21 games remaining in the season before the home fans. Chase Anderson looks for his 10th win in the game against the Giants. Milwaukee is four games behind the Cubs and a half-game up on the surging St. Louis Cardinals. Of the 21 games remaining in the 2018 season, the Brewers will only play six against teams with a winning record.

>>Packers Ready To Throw Bigger Defensive Package At Chicago

(Green Bay, WI) — New defensive coordinator Mike Pettine says we only saw about five-percent of the Packers’ defensive plays during the preseason. Another 40-to-50 plays are being installed before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. Coming into the 100th season of professional football in Green Bay, the Packer defenders are trying to establish an attitude. They’re saying things like Bears linebacker Khalil Mack isn’t the only one able to get to the quarterback. Lots of new, hungry players are ready to go, with veteran leadership from people like Clay Matthews. He says teammates on his side of the ball are trying to set an identity for the upcoming season.

>>Another Badgers LB Transitions To FB

(Madison, WI) — Redshirt sophomore Mason Stokke is following in the footsteps of Alec Ingold. He’s switching positions from linebacker to fullback and working with the senior Ingold and position coach John Settle. Stokke is just two weeks into his transition as the Badgers host New Mexico Saturday morning at 11:00. Ingold says the younger player is picking things up rapidly. All Stokke has to do is keep his eye on number-45.

>>NFL Makes Internet Access To Games Free For Viewers

(New York, NY) — Consumers cutting the cable and people angered by players kneeling during the national anthem have hit N-F-L ratings hard. Viewership dropped eight percent during the 2016 season and another nine percent last year. That is why the National Football League is giving free access to its games on the internet. The league wants to expand its online audience. No longer do you have to sign in with a cable or satellite subscription. Based on the most recent broadcast contracts, the league is rolling in the money. Profits were up almost 900-million dollars last season. That could change in a couple of years when the next broadcast contract is negotiated.