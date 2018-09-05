Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Drop Last Game Of Cub Series 6-4

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t get the sweep they were shooting for. Two unearned runs helped sink ace right-hander Jhoulys Chacin in his effort to win his 15th game of the season in a 6-4 loss Wednesday. The Cubs took the lead with a four-run fourth inning and never trailed. Milwaukee got the tying run on base with nobody out in the ninth, but still lost for only the second time in the last eight games. Curtis Granderson hit his 12th home run for the Brewers, but he also struck out to end the game. Christian Yelich had a pinch-hit single to extend his string of reaching base to 22 games in-a-row. Milwaukee is off today, then Chase Anderson starts the first of a three-game series against the Giants Friday.

>>Badgers Secondary Loses Another Backup

(Madison, WI) — A second experienced defensive back is leaving the Wisconsin Badgers football team. Redshirt sophomore Patrick Johnson had to deal with illness during preseason camp, then missed the opener with a concussion. Johnson was on the team’s depth chart as the number-three safety. The Badgers announced he has left the team this week. Another experienced defensive back, redshirt sophomore cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams left the team last week. Johnson had played 13 games as a freshman in the 2016 season but was limited to four last year by a shoulder injury.

>>LB Burks Returns To Packers Practice

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers linebacker Oren Burks took part in padded drills Wednesday after missing time with a dislocated shoulder. Burks suffered the injury during pregame warm-ups before the August 24th preseason game at Oakland. Another linebacker, James Crawford, also returned to practice Wednesday. Both Crawford and Burks had returned to the sidelines after treatment earlier this week. Safety Josh Jones was the only Packers who didn’t take part in Wednesday’s practice inside the Don Hutson Center.

>>Ironman Wisconsin Makes Changes Due To Flooding — Still On

(Madison, WI) — Ironman Wisconsin is still on the schedule for Sunday, despite the flooding in the Madison area. An estimated crowd of 45-thousand is expected to attend the 17th annual event. Flood waters have blocked some streets, forcing an adjustment to the court for the bicycle portion of the competition. The first and last three miles of that event have been modified. If any other route changes become necessary, they will be announced tomorrow (Friday).