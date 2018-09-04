Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Energized Brewers Cut Cubs Lead To 3 Games

(Milwaukee, WI) — An 11-1 rout at Miller Park moves the Milwaukee Brewers to just three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Lorenzo Cain reached base five times and Wade Miley held the Cubs to just one run in six innings while the Brewers won for the sixth time in the past seven games. Miley’s win was his third of the season. He and three relievers combined on a five-hitter. Chicago scored first in the top of the second, but it was all-Milwaukee the rest of the way. Jonathan Schoop came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and drove in three runs. Milwaukee ace Jhoulys Chacin starts tonight as the Brewers go for a sweep of the first-place Cubs.

>>CBS Power Rankings: Packers No. 1

(New York, NY) — In another way-too-early-to-mean-anything media ranking, the Green Bay Packers are the early choice to win the Super Bowl. C-B-S Sports-dot-com is ranking the Packers number-one in the N-F-L going into the first weekend of the regular season. The evaluation says there have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back and the team’s defense should be much improved. The Jacksonville Jaguars were picked number-two, just ahead of the New England Patriots. The big key for the Packers, says the online article, will be the development of a pass rush by the defensive unit.

>>Badgers Advance To No. 6 In Coaches’ Poll

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers are ranked number-six in this week’s Amway coaches’ poll. They were number-seven last week. Wisconsin remains the second-highest ranked Big Ten Conference squad behind number-four Ohio State. The Buckeyes didn’t get much love from the coaches, falling one spot after a 77-31 rout of Oregon State. Another Big Ten team, Penn State, fell one slot to number-10 after narrowly avoiding an upset loss to Appalachian State. Michigan State is number 13 this week while Michigan is down to number-22 after losing to Notre Dame. The Badgers fell one slot to fifth in the Associated Press poll.

>>Wisconsin AD Alvarez Welcomes Former Assistant Back To Madison

(Madison, WI) — New Mexico defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove will feel right at home on the sidelines in Camp Randall Stadium this weekend. Cosgrove was an assistant coach for current athletic director Barry Alvarez when he coached the Badgers. The Lobos meet U-W Saturday at 11:00 A-M in a nonconference contest. Both teams won their openers. Cosgrove worked with Alvarez and the Badgers from 1990-to-2003, many of those years as defensive coordinator. He has strong Wisconsin ties. Cosgrove’s wife is from Milwaukee and he went to college at U-W-Oshkosh.