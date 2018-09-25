Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Close In On Cubs With Power-Filled Win At St. Louis

(St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers moved to within a half-game of first place in the National League Central Division by pounding St. Louis 12-4 Tuesday night. Ryan Braun hit a pair of home runs and Christian Yelich drove in six as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games. The Brewers could take over the top spot in the division tonight (Wednesday). Yelich hit his 33rd homer and Jesus Aguilar his 34th as Milwaukee scored the first six runs, then held off several comeback efforts by the Cardinals. Eleven of Milwaukee’s 12 runs were scored with two out. Jhoulys Chacin goes for his 15th win when he starts tonight’s series finale.

>>Packers CB House Out For Season

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay has made a quick switch in its defensive backfield. The Packers signed former Redskins defensive back Bashaud Breeland Tuesday to take the roster spot held by Davon House. Breeland was a four-year starter for Washington, picking off eight interceptions. The team determined House needs to have surgery to deal with the shoulder pain he has suffered and he was put on injured reserve. With Kevin King impacted by shoulder and groin injuries, a move became necessary.

>>Training Camp Opens For Bucks, A Team Needing To Reach Its Potential

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are switching focus, no longer talking about building for the future. With new head coach Mike Budenholzer arriving to put the pieces together around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the new slogan for Milwaukee this year is “Built to Stay.” Budenholzer figures to focus on defense, adding an offensive system designed around ball and player movement, plus floor spacing, to open things up for creative athletes like Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Training camp opened this week for the Bucks.

>>Badger “D” Giving Up Big Plays, But Tough On 3rd Down And In Red Zone

(Madison, WI) — Teams can move the ball on the Wisconsin Badgers defense, but it’s hard to be consistent. U-W has allowed 11 plays of 20 yards or more in the first four games. That’s close to what opponents did last season. In Saturday’s game at Iowa, the Badger defenders made up for it by coming up with two critical stops in the red zone. Wisconsin is also tough on third-down plays and it’s a performance record which has worked.