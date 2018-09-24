Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Win Big Game At St. Louis, Improve Post-Season Picture

(St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers inched closer to first-place Chicago and pulled away from St. Louis with a 6-4 win over the Cardinals Monday. With five games to go in the regular season, Milwaukee trails the Cubs by a game-and-a-half and is three up on St. Louis. Eric Thames tripled in the eighth inning, then scored the winning run on a throwing error. Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich drove in two runs apiece as the Brewers built a lead, gave it up, then came from behind to win for the fourth time in five games. Corbin Burnes earned the victory in a game where manager Craig Counsell used nine pitchers. Lefty Gio Gonzalez starts tonight’s second contest of the critical three-game series.

>>Ankle Injury Ends Wilkerson’s Season

(Green Bay, WI) — The ankle injury suffered by defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson in Sunday’s game against the Redskins was serious enough he had a medical procedure done before leaving on a flight to Green Bay. Wilkerson had signed a “prove-it” contract in the off-season while trying to return to his previous status as a defensive star. He totaled 36-and-a-half sacks during a five-year period with the New York Jets, but his production slipped dramatically in the last two years due to injuries. The ankle problem is bad enough, it is considered to be a threat to his career. He will miss the rest of the 2018 season.

>>Badgers Football Plays Another Night Game For Primetime TV

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football Badgers have a second straight night kickoff scheduled when winless Nebraska visits Camp Randall Stadium October 6th. The Badgers have an open date this weekend. The Cornhusker game will kick off at 6:30 P-M and will be televised by the Big Ten Network. That will also be Bucky’s third night game of the season. Nebraska is a perennial power, but it has started this season under new head coach Scott Frost with three straight defeats.

>>UW Volleyball Moves Up To No. 5

(Madison, WI) — Sweeps over Ohio State and Rutgers have vaulted the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to a number-five ranking in this week’s poll. The American Volleyball Coaches Association ranking bumped the Badgers up one spot after their successful start to the Big Ten Conference season. B-Y-U is still ranked number one, followed by Stanford and Nebraska. The Badgers play Minnesota Wednesday and the Gophers are ranked sixth.