Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Redskins Build Big Lead, Hold Off Packers

(Washington, DC) — Former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson shook off the effects of advancing age and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. The Redskins led 28-10 at the half and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way. The struggling Packer defense gave up four long sustained drives of at least 74 yards while absorbing the first loss of the season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t as mobile as he usually is but still connected on 27-of-44 passes for 265 yards and a pair of scores. The Packers “D” gave up several big plays. Green Bay hosts surprising Buffalo next Sunday after the Bills upset Minnesota 27-6.

>>Brewers Take Advantage of Pittsburgh Miscues In 13-6 Victory

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Pittsburgh made two errors and allowed three runs to score on one wild pitch while dropping a 13-6 game Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Yelich went two-for-three, hit his 32nd home run and knocked in three for Milwaukee. Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas also had homers. The Brewers scored five times in the sixth inning, even though only one ball left the infield. Corey Knebel earned his third victory by striking out the side in the fifth. The Brewers benefited from nine walks to go with their 12 hits. The victory keeps Milwaukee two-and-a-half games behind the Cubs in the National Central Division race. A starting pitcher hasn’t been named for Monday’s game in St. Louis.

>>Badgers Come From Behind To Beat Iowa Hawkeyes 28-17

(Iowa City, IA) — Trailing by three points with less than a minute to play, Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook found A.J. Taylor with a 17-yard scoring pass to give the Badgers a victory at Iowa Saturday. Wisconsin had marched 88 yards on 10 plays. Forty-one seconds later fullback Alec Ingold added an insurance score on a 33-yard run and Wisconsin prevailed 28-17. Although the Badger offense was held in check much of the game by a tough Iowa Hawkeye defense, Hornibrook had three scoring passes and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries. The teams were tied at the half, 7-7. The Big Ten Conference win was the fifth straight for Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.

>>Iowa Wins Moves Badgers Football Up 3 Spots To No. 15

(Madison, WI) — Saturday’s 28-17 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes has moved Wisconsin up by three spots in this week’s A-P football poll. The Badgers are ranked 15th. Ohio State at number-four, Penn State at number-nine and Michigan at number-14 are the Big Ten Conference teams ranked ahead of Wisconsin. The Badgers also advanced in the coaches poll to 13th after opening the conference season with a win.