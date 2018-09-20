Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>QB Rodgers Sits Out Thursday Practice

(Green Bay, WI) — He looked good in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing this week to rest his strained knee. He did the same thing before the Minnesota game. Rodgers is still expected to start Sunday at Washington against the Redskins and he will keep wearing the protective brace on his knee. He rehabbed Thursday and will likely participate in Saturday’s day-before-the-game practice, just like last week.

>>Brewers Ready To Sell Post-Season Tickets

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers will offer tickets for post-season play starting next Monday. Any customer will be able to purchase up to four tickets for each game. Tickets for different games will be available for sale on different dates and all purchases must be made online, with buyers using the M-L-B Ballpark App to download the tickets on game day. Brewers season ticket holders can make their purchases starting Monday at 10:00 A-M. Ten-Pack holders can buy post-season tickets starting Tuesday and Wisconsin residents only on Thursday, September 27th.

>>Undefeated Hawkeyes Can Answer Some Questions Against Wisconsin

(Iowa City, IA) — The undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes might find out how good they are when Wisconsin comes to visit Saturday. The Badgers are trying to bounce back from an upset loss to Brigham Young. Iowa has a solid defense, giving up just 24 points in three games. The question is, can coach Kirk Ferentz’s team move the ball on offense? Wisconsin has won on the Iowa turf four times in a row and the home team has gone 10 consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown on the Badger defense.

>>Milwaukee Bucks Add 2 Players To Roster, Cut 2

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Wisconsin Herd player James Young and former Indiana Pacer Robert Johnson. The moves made Tuesday include releases for rookies Jordan Barnett and Brandon McCoy. Young scored more than 20 points-a-game while taking down just over five rebounds in the G-League. Johnson is a shooting guard who averaged seven points-a-game during the summer league season for the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Mike Budenholzer’s former team. The Bucks currently have 23 players on their roster and have to get down to 20 before training camp begins.