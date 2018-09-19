Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Shut out Cincinnati On 2-Hitter

(Milwaukee, WI) — Gio Gonzalez and three Brewer relievers shut out the Cincinnati Reds on two hits in a 7-0 victory Wednesday night. Jesus Aguilar pounded his 33rd home run and drove in four of the runs for Milwaukee. Gonzalez went the first six innings for his ninth victory. It was his 33rd birthday. Manny Pina also hit one out of the park as the Brewers edged to within two-and-a-half games of first-place Chicago. Aguilar has driven in 103 runs. Centerfielder Lorenzo Cain missed the game and will be evaluated before Friday’s contest in Pittsburgh. The Brewers are off today (Thursday) and will send Jhoulys Chacin to the mound against the Pirates.

>>Packers Activate RB Aaron Jones

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers have activated second-year running back Aaron Jones. The team’s leading rusher from a year ago was suspended for two days for violating the N-F-L’s substance abuse policy. Jones gained 448 yards, with an average of five-and-a-half yards-a-carry during the 2017 season. He was suspended after admitting he had smoked marijuana during a traffic stop last October. To make room on the roster, the Packers cut cornerback Deante Burton.

>>Wisconsin Players Trying To Make NHL Rosters During Training Camp

(Madison, WI) — There’s a big Wisconsin Badger presence as N-H-L teams make their way through training camp for the 2018-2019 season. More than two dozen former Badgers are working to make their way onto an N-H-L roster. The 27 former Wisconsin hockey players are skating with 21 teams. Thirteen former Badgers played at least one N-H-L game last season, with seven seeing ice time in the playoffs. San Jose forward Joe Pavelski and Pittsburgh defenseman Justin Schultz led the way with eight points apiece.

>>Iowa Hawkeyes Getting Ready For Wisconsin

(Iowa City, IA) — The coach of the unbeaten Iowa Hawkeyes knows what he will see when the Badgers visit Kinnick Stadium this weekend. Coach Kirk Ferentz says U-W athletic director Barry Alvarez had a vision when he took over the program in 1989 and that vision is still playing itself out. Ferentz says the Wisconsin offensive line is not only big, but outstanding. The Hawkeyes played against a running back two weeks ago who Ferentz said might be the best in college football. Now, he says, if not, then Jonathan Taylor deserves that title.