Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewer Bats Remain Silent In 3-1 Loss To Cincinnati

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee batters did little damage as the Brewers lost a 3-1 game to the last-place Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Brewers have won just one of their last four games. Jose Peraza’s two-run homer in the first inning won the game for the Reds. Peraza’s blast came off starter and loser Chase Anderson, who has given up a league-leading 30 home runs. Milwaukee’s edge over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card standings is down to two games. Lorenzo Cain left Tuesday’s game with chest soreness after the fourth inning. He may be held out of Wednesday’s home game against Cincinnati. Lefty Gio Gonzalez is the scheduled starter.

>>Rising Star Could Disrupt Packers Offense

(Washington, DC) — Third-year N-F-L defensive end Matt Ioannidis has two of Washington’s three sacks in the first two games for the Redskins. He could disrupt the Packers offensive push by applying pressure onto a gimpy Aaron Rodgers. The good news for Green Bay is — Rodgers looked much more mobile than his coaches had any right to expect against the Vikings. The Redskins are 1-1, but they have the top-ranked defense in the league. They just signed wide receiver Michael Floyd, who was solid a few years ago but hasn’t done much in the last two seasons. Sunday’s game-three starts at 12:00 noon from Washington.

>>WCHA Coaches Pick Badgers, Gophers To Win Title

(Edina, MN) — Coaches in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association are forecasting a tie at the top of the standings during the 2018-2019 season. Both the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota were chosen to win the W-C-H-A championship in the upcoming season. Wisconsin got four first-place votes to three for the Gophers. The Badgers will be going for their fourth straight title. Forwards Emily Clark and Annie Pankowski and defenseman Mikaela Gardner were named to the pre-season all-conference team. The Badgers open their season September 28th at home against Lindenwood.

>>UW: “No Plans To Stop Offering Athletics”

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is walking back comments made by Chancellor Rebecca Blank. A statement issued Tuesday says the university “has no plans to stop offering athletics,” and it says Blank believes the Badgers “are a major asset to our campus.” Blank gave testimony during an anti-trust trial Monday which suggested U-W might not sponsor a sports program if it’s not an amateur effort. She said the school isn’t interested in professional sports and it is “interested in student-athletes.”