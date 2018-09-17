Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Beat Reds Behind Yelich Cycle

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a huge night (Monday) in Miller Park for outfielder Christian Yelich, who hit for the cycle. He went 4-for-4 with four R-B-Is to lead the Brewers to an 8-0 shutout over the Reds at Miller Park. Yelich became the first player in 100 years to hit for the cycle twice against the same team in the same season. Southpaw Wade Miley pitched five shutout innings for the win. The Brewers hold the top N-L wild card spot and are two-and-a-half games behind the Cubs for the N-L Central lead.

>>NFL Says Roughing Call On Packers’ Matthews Was Correct

(Green Bay, WI) — The N-F-L is defending a roughing the passer penalty on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews on Sunday. The league says the controversial penalty was the right call and they will use tape of the incident as a teaching tool. The call wiped out a potential game-sealing interception for the Pack against the rival Vikings. The game ended in a 29-29 tie.

>>Packers Return To Practice Wednesday

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers return to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for their first road test of the season. Green Bay will play the Redskins Sunday at Washington. The Packers are 1-0-and-1 after tying the Vikings on Sunday. The ‘Skins are 1-and-1 after losing to the Colts.

>>Badgers Getting Ready For Big Ten Play After Upset Loss

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin football is looking to rebound from an upset loss to B-Y-U by getting ready for its conference opener. The 16th-ranked Badgers begin Big Ten play this Saturday on the road at Iowa. Wisconsin is 2-and-1 after a 24-21 home loss to BYU. The Hawkeyes are a perfect 3-and-0 after beating Northern Iowa on Saturday.