Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers’ Rally Falls Short in Series Finale Loss to Pirates

(Milwaukee, WI) — Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning but the Brewers rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Pirates Sunday at Miller Park. Kevin Newman singled in the go-ahead run for Pittsburgh in the top of the ninth. Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (JOH’-lees shuh-SEEN’) allowed just two runs on three hits over five innings to take the loss. Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Williams held the Crew to a pair of hits in six scoreless innings. The Brewers are two-and-a-half games behind first-place Chicago in the National League Central, and hold a three-game lead in the N-L Wild Card standings. The Cubs lost to the Reds Sunday. Milwaukee opens a three-game set with Cincinnati tonight at home (Monday 7:10 P-M). Southpaw Wade Miley gets the start against Reds left-hander Anthony DeSclafini.

>>Vikings Score 22 Fourth-Quarter Points to Force Overtime and Tie Packers

(Green Bay, WI) — Missed field goals are a large reason the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings settled for a 29-29 tie Sunday at Lambeau Field. Vikings rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed a game-winning, 35-yard attempt at the end of overtime, and a 49-yarder on Minnesota’s first possession of O-T. Packers kicker Mason Crosby pushed a 52-yard attempt left of the upright at the end of regulation. Minnesota rallied for 22 points in fourth quarter to force overtime. The Vikings final drive was kept alive by a questionable roughing the passer call on Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews. Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks was flagged for a similar hit on Aaron Rodgers in the first half. Rodgers played in a knee brace and completed 30 of 42 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown to Davante Adams. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins racked up 425 yards passing with four T-D’s, including three in the fourth quarter. The Pack scored their first touchdown on a Geronimo Allison blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by rookie defensive back Josh Jackson. Green Bay travels to the Washington Redskins next Sunday.

>>Badgers fall From #6 to #16 & #18 Following B-Y-U Upset

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin football team is taking a tumble in the college football rankings after Saturday’s 24-21 home loss to B-Y-U. The Badgers dropped from number six to 18 in the A-P Top 25 poll and sixth to 16th in the Coaches poll. Wisconsin was the first top-ten team to be upset by an unranked team this season. The Badgers were 21 point favorites over the Cougars but missed a game-tying field goal attempt with 36 seconds remaining in regulation. It was Wisconsin’s first non-conference loss at Camp Randall since 2003. The Badgers look to rebound when they open Big Ten play at the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night on Fox national television.

>>Ex-Badger Gordon Shines for Chargers in Win at Bills

(Orchard Park, NY) — Former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon fueled the Los Angeles Chargers’ 31-20 win Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Gordon matched a career-high with three touchdowns, scoring on three straight drives as L-A built a 28-3 lead in the first half. The ex-Badger had 28 yards on the ground for one T-D and caught six passes for 38 yards and two scores.