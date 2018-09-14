mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 9-17

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Brewers’ Rally Falls Short in Series Finale Loss to Pirates

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning but the Brewers rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Pirates Sunday at Miller Park.  Kevin Newman singled in the go-ahead run for Pittsburgh in the top of the ninth.  Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (JOH’-lees shuh-SEEN’) allowed just two runs on three hits over five innings to take the loss.  Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Williams held the Crew to a pair of hits in six scoreless innings.  The Brewers are two-and-a-half games behind first-place Chicago in the National League Central, and hold a three-game lead in the N-L Wild Card standings.  The Cubs lost to the Reds Sunday.  Milwaukee opens a three-game set with Cincinnati tonight at home (Monday 7:10 P-M).  Southpaw Wade Miley gets the start against Reds left-hander Anthony DeSclafini.

 

>>Vikings Score 22 Fourth-Quarter Points to Force Overtime and Tie Packers

(Green Bay, WI)  —  Missed field goals are a large reason the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings settled for a 29-29 tie Sunday at Lambeau Field.  Vikings rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed a game-winning, 35-yard attempt at the end of overtime, and a 49-yarder on Minnesota’s first possession of O-T.  Packers kicker Mason Crosby pushed a 52-yard attempt left of the upright at the end of regulation.  Minnesota rallied for 22 points in fourth quarter to force overtime.  The Vikings final drive was kept alive by a questionable roughing the passer call on Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews.  Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks was flagged for a similar hit on Aaron Rodgers in the first half.  Rodgers played in a knee brace and completed 30 of 42 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown to Davante Adams.  Vikings QB Kirk Cousins racked up 425 yards passing with four T-D’s, including three in the fourth quarter.  The Pack scored their first touchdown on a Geronimo Allison blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by rookie defensive back Josh Jackson.  Green Bay travels to the Washington Redskins next Sunday.

 

>>Badgers fall From #6 to #16 & #18 Following B-Y-U Upset

(Madison, WI)  —  The University of Wisconsin football team is taking a tumble in the college football rankings after Saturday’s 24-21 home loss to B-Y-U.  The Badgers dropped from number six to 18 in the A-P Top 25 poll and sixth to 16th in the Coaches poll.  Wisconsin was the first top-ten team to be upset by an unranked team this season.  The Badgers were 21 point favorites over the Cougars but missed a game-tying field goal attempt with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.  It was Wisconsin’s first non-conference loss at Camp Randall since 2003.  The Badgers look to rebound when they open Big Ten play at the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night on Fox national television.

 

>>Ex-Badger Gordon Shines for Chargers in Win at Bills

(Orchard Park, NY)  —  Former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon fueled the Los Angeles Chargers’ 31-20 win Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.  Gordon matched a career-high with three touchdowns, scoring on three straight drives as L-A built a 28-3 lead in the first half.  The ex-Badger had 28 yards on the ground for one T-D and caught six passes for 38 yards and two scores.

