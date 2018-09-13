Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Dane County Prosecutor: No Criminal Charges For Badgers WR Davis

(Madison, WI) — The Dane County District Attorney has decided no criminal charges will be filed against Badgers football player Danny Davis. D-A Ismael Ozanne made the announcement Thursday. Davis is the roommate of another Badger player, Quintez Cephus, who is facing sexual assault charges. Davis was present when two women say they were assaulted. U-W head coach Paul Chryst suspended Davis for the first two games of the season. He will be eligible to play Saturday when Wisconsin hosts B-Y-U at Camp Randall Stadium tomorrow (Saturday).

>>Brewers Magic Number Down To 12

(Milwaukee, WI) — The magic number for the Milwaukee Brewers to clinch a spot in the 2018 National League playoffs is down to 12. Any combination of Brewers wins and Los Angeles Dodgers losses totaling 12 means manager Craig Counsell’s team is in. That number can fluctuate over the next two-and-a-half weeks as teams switch places in the standings due to wins or losses. If Milwaukee overtakes the Chicago Cubs for first in the Central Division, that would change it, too. With 15 games to play, the number won’t go up, but the team the Brewers have to watch might change several times.

>>Marquette Schedule Includes 6 Big East Games In Fiserv Forum

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles are scheduled to play six Big East Conference games at the Fiserv Forum next year. The Big East Conference schedule was released Thursday. The Eagles first conference game at the new 524-million dollar, state-of-the-art arena will be played January 6th against Xavier. All of the games will be weekend showdowns. Marquette will host Seton Hall January 12th, Providence January 20th, Villanova February 9th, Creighton March 3rd, and Georgetown March 9th. Five Marquette games will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

>>Rodgers Still Not Practicing

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued rehabbing his sprained left knee while his teammates practiced Thursday. Injured players work with the team’s training staff while the rest of the Packers take to the practice field. There is no practice scheduled for Friday. Backup Q-B DeShone Kizer has been taking most of the snaps with the first unit, but third-stringer Tim Boyle is getting some work, too. Green Bay doesn’t have to designate a status for Rodgers until today and that can be changed after Saturday’s practice. The coach and the player say he could start against the Vikings without taking any practice snaps.