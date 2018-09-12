Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Just 1 Game Behind With 15 Left

(Chicago, IL) — Taking two-out-of-three from the Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers just made the National League Central Division race even more interesting. Josh Hader earned Wednesday’s victory at Wrigley Field in a 5-1 decision. One of the newest Brewers, Curtis Granderson, went three-for-four with a triple, a ninth-inning homer and he scored three times. Lorenzo Cain also had three hits and Mike Moustakas knocked in two. Milwaukee is just one game behind the first-place Cubs with 15 games left in the season. The Brewers are off today (Thursday), then Gio Gonzalez starts the first game of a three-game series at Miller Park Friday night.

>>Rodgers: I Want To Play, But We’ll Take It One Day At A Time

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tells reporters he wants to play Sunday against the Vikings and he is doing all he can do to get ready. Rodgers says he has a sprained knee. Coach Mike McCarthy says the All-Pro signal caller is rehabbing the knee this week. Rodgers says he is taking it one day at a time, saying he will see how it feels today (Thursday), then Friday, then Saturday — and he hopes to be ready Sunday. He could wear a brace on the knee to protect during the home game against Minnesota.

>>Bucks’ Trice Named To USA Basketball Roster

(Las Vegas, NV) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Travis Trice has made the roster for the U-S-A Men’s World Cup Qualifying team. Trice survived the final cuts made by coach Jeff Van Gundy and his staff Monday. Practice for the players on the 12-man roster continues through today (Thursday). Team U-S-A takes on Uruguay Friday in Las Vegas in the first game of the second phase of qualifying for the F-I-B-A World Cup. The second game will be against the Panamanian National Team next Monday. Trice is expected to start next season with the Wisconsin Herd in the G-League.

>>Here’s How Brewers Fans Get Playoff Tickets

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers fans can secure tickets for the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs by making a deposit on a season ticket plan for next year. The Brewers made the announcement Wednesday for fans already looking forward to post-season play. The deposit also promises good seats for every game and savings of up to 43 percent. With three weeks left in the season, the Brewers are right in the middle of the hunt. The team says this is a limited time offer.