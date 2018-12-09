Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Cubs Slow Milwaukee’s Charge With 3-0 Decision

(Chicago, IL) — Jose Quintana and three relievers shut out the Milwaukee Brewers on three singles Tuesday night, 3-0. The defeat pushes Milwaukee two games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Jhoulys Chacin absorbed the defeat despite giving up only one hit and a walk in five innings. An error on a pickoff play cost the Brewers a run in the second. The loss means Milwaukee won’t get the three-game sweep it needed to retake first place. Christian Yelich walked in the fourth inning to reach base for a 27th straight game. Chase Anderson starts the last game of the three-game series tonight at Wrigley Field. He will be opposed by Kyle Hendricks.

>>UPDATE–Judge Finds Probable Cause For Case Against Cephus To Proceed

(Madison, WI) — A Dane County Circuit Court judge tells defense attorneys they failed to meet the burden to have charges dismissed against U-W football player Quintez Cephus. He will stand trial on two counts of sexual assault. The decision by Judge Jill Karofsky came after attorneys for the Badger wide receiver argued video surveillance showed his two accusers were not impaired on the morning of the incident. Testimony from a Madison police detective was a big factor in the judge’s decision. No trial date has been set.

>>Burden Will Rest On Packer Offensive Line In Game Against Minnesota

(Green Bay, WI) — Offensive line play could be a major factor in how much success the Green Bay Packers have while hosting Minnesota Sunday. If he plays, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be less mobile than normal — and the Vikings have a pass rush which produced 37 sacks last year and three sacks in the season opener. Minnesota gets plenty of pressure from its front four, but it also blitzes a lot. It will be up to the Packers line keep those purple helmets off Rodgers — if he has to perform with a gimpy knee.

>>BYU Cougars Still Waiting For Offense To Show Up

(Madison, WI) — The Brigham Young Cougars are looking for a little offense in their third game of the 2018 season. If it’s going to come, it’s going to have to do so against one of the strongest defensive units in college football — the Wisconsin Badgers. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake made a change at offensive coordinator in the off-season and it hasn’t paid off yet. While B-Y-U meets its third straight opponent from a power-five conference, there is talk of replacing starting quarterback Tanner Mangum and the team’s best running back is averaging less than four yards-a-carry.