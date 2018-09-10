Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers 1 Game Out Of 1st Place After Beating Cubs

(Chicago, IL) — Mike Moustakas scored the winning run on a sixth-inning wild pitch as the Milwaukee Brewers closed to within one game of first place Monday night. The 3-2 win at Wrigley Field runs the Brewers’ winning streak to four games in-a-row. Lorenzo Cain went four-for-five and starter Wade Miley improved his record to 4-2. The Chicago Cubs are trending down, losing for the fifth time in the last seven games. The powerful bats have gone quiet. Milwaukee sends staff ace Jhoulys Chacin to the mound tonight in an effort to join the Cubs at the top of the Central Division standings. Jose Quintana goes for Chicago.

>>Aaron Rodgers’ Availability For Vikings Game May Not Be Firm Until Sunday

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says it’s too soon to make a judgment on his quarterback’s availability for the next game. A gimpy Aaron Rodgers took the field in the second half Sunday and led the Packers to a come-from-behind 24-23 victory over Chicago. He will likely still be missing his usual mobility if he does play against the Vikings. That would seem to dictate a quick-hitting, short pass attack. The final decision on whether he plays or not will likely wait until the last minute.

>>UW Releases Preliminary Week-3 Injury Report

(Madison, WI) — Two Badger linebackers have been added to the week-three preliminary injury report for the University of Wisconsin. Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson is questionable for the B-Y-U game due to an injured leg. Inside linebacker Griffin Grady is out, also with a leg injury. Coach Paul Chryst says Grady’s injury isn’t as bad as he thought initially. True freshman safety Reggie Pearson has missed the first two games with a leg injury and he is still listed as questionable for this Saturday.

>>WIAA Considers Rule Change Banning Athletes Convicted Of Felonies

(Stevens Point, WI) — The governing body for high school athletics in Wisconsin is considering a rule charge which would ban participants who have been convicted of a felony. The W-I-A-A has rules on the use of alcohol, tobacco, or drugs, but nothing about criminal conduct. The proposal would make a change to the W-I-A-A constitution. A decision is to be made between partial or full high school career bans. Standout Deontay Long played for Washington High School in this year’s state tournament, even though he had pleaded guilty to felony armed robbery.