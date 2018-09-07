Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Rodgers Shakes Off “Tweaked” Knee, Engineering Comeback

(Green Bay, WI) — Two-time N-F-L Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers missed a lot of the season opener for his Packers, but he returned to the field with enough time to engineer a big comeback. Green Bay scored 21 points in the fourth quarter while beating the arch-rival Chicago Bears 24-23 Sunday. The Bears built a 20-point lead, but couldn’t hold it. Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison in the fourth quarter, overcoming an impressive performance by Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky, new linebacker Khalil Mack and a much-improved Bears team. Rodgers connected on 20-of-30 passes for 286 yards. Cobb caught nine passes for 142 yards, including a 75-yard scoring play. Rodgers says he will be ready to play next week against Minnesota.

>>Brewers Beat SF 6-3, Now 2 Games Back In Central Standings

(Milwaukee, WI) — A sixth-inning grand slam by Jonathan Schoop powered Milwaukee past the San Francisco Giants Sunday by a 6-3 score. The weekend sweep leaves the Brewers two games behind the Chicago Cubs in the N-L Central Division standings with a three-game series in Chicago coming up. Rookie Corbin Burnes earned his fourth win in relief and Corey Knebel closed the door for his 15th save. Wade Miley takes the mound for the Brewers in the first game of the Chicago series. A sweep would return Milwaukee to first place.

>>Badgers Keep Winning But Continue To Fall In Football Poll

(Madison, WI) — Another win for the Wisconsin Badgers and for the second straight week their place in the Associated Press football poll drops one spot. The Badgers rolled past New Mexico Saturday 45-14, but watched Oklahoma leapfrog over them in the fifth. Wisconsin is ranked sixth after being fourth in the season-opening poll. Alabama remains in first and Clemson, despite a narrow win, is again second. The Badgers are also sixth in the coaches’ poll — but they were sixth on the list last week as well.

>>SATURDAY: Badgers Start Slow (Again), Then Run Lobos Out Of Stadium

(Madison, WI) — Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled early in Saturday’s home game against New Mexico, then pounded the Lobos for 253 rushing yards in a 45-14 runaway. The visitors scored first and Wisconsin was sluggish in front of the Camp Randall crowd. An interception by safety Scott Nelson stopped one New Mexico drive and a powerful Badger ground game controlled the rest of the action. Wisconsin claimed its first lead with 2:20 left in the first half. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook did more handing off than passing, hitting eight-of-11 for 148 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Taylor caught that scoring pass and gained 134 yards on five receptions. The Badgers host B-Y-U next Saturday.