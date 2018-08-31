mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
William “Bill” Ivan Swaney

William “Bill” Ivan Swaney, 91 of Thorp, formerly of Gilman, died Thursday, August 30, at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Thorp under the care of Hope Hospice.  He is survived by his children, Pam (Ken) Glidden of Lublin, Lonnie (Peggy) Swaney of DePere and Deb (Tim) Lewan of Thorp, 13 grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Sept. 8th at Christ Community Church-Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating.  Burial with military rites will take place at 2 PM Saturday at Meadowbrook Cemetery-Gilman.  Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, September 7th at the Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the church.

