Ruth Ann Sommer

Ruth Ann Sommer, 79 of Holcombe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 26th at her home.  She is survived by her children, Chris (Caroline) Sommer of Eau Claire, Sheryl Gerberding of Chippewa Falls, Jon Sommer of Holcombe, Erik (Peggy) Sommer of Texas, Deane Sommer and Dann Sommer both of Cadott, and Bekki (Jason) Schofield of Cornell, a sister, Dona Taipala, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.  She is also survived by special friend Judy Palusynski.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 7th at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating.  Visitation will be from 1 PM until the time of service on Friday at the church.  In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Our Savior Lutheran Church.  Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com

