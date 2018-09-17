Russell J. Bagley, 73 of Exland, died on Thursday, September 13, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He is survived by, 1 daughter, Kelly, 1 son, Russell “Jim”, 1 sister, Janice Tahtinen, his first wife, Leilani Lott, 3 step-daughters, Laura Dahlke, Robin Kelley, and Nickie White, 1 step-son, Bill White, 12 grandchildren.

Memorial services for Russ Bagley will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 29th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 Noon until service time on Saturday, September 29th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers…donations may be directed to the Rusk County Animal Shelter.