Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-18

The fourth day of the trial against Doug Nitek was filled with another full slate of witnesses for the prosecution.

Nitek, on trial for 31 counts tied to the October, 2016 shooting death of Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze, was again in civilian clothing and seen taking notes during the morning testimony.

Since the trial started in a Dunn County court room Tuesday, the state has worked to prove Nitek knowingly shot and killed Glaze on his property the night of Oct. 29, 2016. The defense team is maintaining Nitek was merely protecting his property from someone coming onto it that night.

Friday morning’s testimony began with a cross-examination of Detective Brian Trowbridge with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department. The line of questioning from defense attorney Richard Jones centered on the handling of evidence recovered from the Village of Conrath crime scene.

The first witnessed formally introduced to the jury of 10 women and five men was Aaron Matson, with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. During his testimony to prosecution attorney Richard Dufour, a video was shown which depicted a representation of the crime scene through the view of a rifle scope. Under cross-examination, attorney Jones grilled Matson on the condition of the scope and the elevation of the depiction.

The trial is expected to continue through the weekend, with a slightly abbreviated day of testimony scheduled for Saturday.

Shortly before 5 PM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 1 vehicle rollover on County Highway F near Amacoy Lake Road. The vehicle was still on its side. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy advised both occupants are out of the vehicle and claim they are uninjured. After an investigation, the driver pulled out into County Highway F from Amacoy Lake Road and accelerated rapidly causing the tires to spin. The driver lost control and entered the left or West ditch and the vehicle rolled onto the drivers side. Both the driver and passenger said they were not injured and refused medical transport. The driver was found to be revoked due to an OWI conviction. The driver was also arrested for a Probation hold. The driver will also be referred to the D.A. For two bond violations.

This (Friday) morning at about 1:30, a Ladysmith Officer was in contact with Jesse R. Obrien, 33, on West 9th Street and Miner Avenue West near Kwik Trip. Obrien had an open bond through Eau Claire County, not to possess or consume alcohol and not to enter any bars or taverns. According to the report, Obrien had a PBT of .077. He was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 5:30 AM this (Friday) morning advising of a 2 vehicle accident involving a Waste Management Garbage truck and a passenger car on Highway 8 near JS Supper Club. According to the report, a female subject was bleeding from the head but appears to be manageable. The vehicles were off the roadway. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. A subject was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Clinic Health System. No other information was available.

America’s rediscovered prowess in oil production is shaking up old notions about the impact of higher crude prices on the U.S. economy.

It has long been conventional wisdom that rising oil prices hurt the economy by forcing consumers to spend more on gasoline and heating their homes, leaving less for other things.

Presumably that kind of run-up would slow the U.S. economy. Instead, the economy grew at its fastest rate in nearly four years during the April-through-June quarter.

President Donald Trump appears plainly worried about rising oil prices just a few weeks before mid-term elections that will decide which party controls the House and Senate.

“We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices!” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!”

Members of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, who account for about one-third of global oil supplies, are scheduled to meet this weekend with non-members including Russia.