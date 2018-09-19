Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-20-18

We will closely monitor weather conditions today, especially this afternoon and evening. That is when strong to severe thunderstorms could impact west central Wisconsin and other parts of the Midwest. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area in an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, which means “numerous severe storms are possible.” Unfortunately, all threats are on the table, including damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Widespread rain will affect the Eau Claire area and most of the Upper Midwest this morning, forming ahead of a warm front that is lifting north. This afternoon, expect some breaks in the rain, and temperatures will climb into 70s around Eau Claire. Highs in the 60s are likely north of highway 64, and 80s will be common south of highway 10. Showers and thunderstorms will form in the late afternoon and evening with a strong cold front approaching Wisconsin. With the warmer and more humid conditions in part of the area, and a considerable amount of wind shear in the atmosphere (change of wind speed and direction with height), severe weather is a real possibility. Keep an eye on the sky and stay tuned for the latest information. Of course, the WQOW weather app will notify you if severe weather alerts issued for your area. Also, depending on the situation, we will send you specific information.

In addition to the threat of severe weather, we will monitor rain totals. Today and tonight, some locations could receive over two inches of rain. The rain will wind down late tonight, though a few showers could linger tomorrow morning. The big weather story tomorrow will be the windy, chilly conditions. Many locations will not reach 60 degrees in the afternoon. This weekend still looks nice with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Patchy frost cannot be ruled early Saturday morning, especially north and east of Eau Claire.

Day two of the Doug Nitek murder trial Wednesday, included testimony from 20 state witnesses. Nitek faces 31 counts in the October 2016 shooting, including the murder of Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze. Wednesday, the jury heard from a number of law enforcement officials as well as a pathologist. Nitek’s defense has said he did not know it was Glaze who pulled into his field that night and he shot at the car because he feared for his life. The trial continues today.

Wednesday night at about 10:15 PM, a Ladysmith Officer was advised by dispatch that Justin L. Ramirez had an active Barron County Warrant. The Officer went to an address on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith, and made contact with Ramirez there. After the warrant was confirmed, the Officer placed Ramirez under arrest for the warrant. The Officer transported Ramirez to the Barron/Rusk County line where he was turned over to a Barron County deputy.

A hospital says the condition of the person most seriously wounded during a shooting at a Wisconsin software company has improved.

Spokeswoman Lisa Brunette said Thursday that the person critically injured in Wednesday’s shooting at WTS Paradigm has been upgraded to serious condition at University Hospital in Madison.

Two others injured in the shooting are also hospitalized in serious condition. Police say a fourth person was grazed by a bullet when an employee opened fire inside the company’s office in nearby Middleton.

Police say responding officers fatally shot the heavily armed worker. Authorities have not identified him or a possible motive for the Wednesday morning attack.

Law enforcement officers have searched a house in Madison in the investigation into a shooting at a Wisconsin software company.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer says officers searched the residence late Wednesday on the city’s southwest side following the shooting earlier that day at WTS Paradigm in nearby Middleton.

The shooter, a company employee, shot and wounded four people before he was fatally shot by officers.

Schaffer declined to say if the house belonged to the gunman, whose name has not been released. Three people suffered serious injuries, while a fourth sustained a graze wound.

Middleton police say the gunman fired at officers before he was shot.