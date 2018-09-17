Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-18-18

The trial of Doug Nitek began Tuesday in a Dunn County courtroom, with images and perception commanding the morning discussion.

Nitek, who’s charged with 31 counts tied to the death of Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze, entered the Menomonie court room wearing an untucked plaid-patterned shirt.

“Every action of the defendant was a separate choice,” Amber Hahn, an attorney for the prosecution, said to a jury of 10 women and five men during the state’s opening statement. “He chose to end the life of Dan Glaze.”

During her statement, Hahn attempted to meticulously describe each shot fired at law enforcement the night of October 29, 2016, saying with each shot: “He steadied the rifle. He aimed the rifle.” She also described Glaze having a “massive head wound” as the result of a shot fired from a Remington Savage 110 bolt-action 25.06 rifle with scope, which belonged to Nitek.

Nitek was joined with a defense team which is attempting to portray the Rusk County man as not perfect – but not guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

“It’s fair to say that Doug Nitek won’t be citizen of the year,” Charles Glynn, one of Nitek’s defense attorneys, said Tuesday during his opening statement.

Glynn told the jury Nitek was likely guilty of nine of the 31 counts against him, attempting to state his client took responsibility for counts tied to a felon possessing a firearm and drug possession. He further implored Nitek was merely defending his property that night.

“All he wanted to do was live another day,” Glynn told the jury.

The first witness called was Sarah Glaze, the widow of Deputy Glaze. While her testimony was brief, it was accompanied with a picture of Deputy Glaze taken in early-June of 2016, joined by his son and daughter.

The next prosecution witness was Trooper Derek Hanson with Wisconsin State Patrol. As a member of the patrol’s technical reconstruction unit, he was called to walk the jury through the layout of the scene on the Nitek property. The state also showed pictures of Glaze’s 2015 Ford Explorer squad car, including the appeared trajectory of bullets.

Monday afternoon at about 12:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Taylor County of a pulp truck rollover with no injuries but complete road blockage on County Highway M, Hawkins. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins Fire Department, and the Hawkins ambulance. One lane of traffic was open. A tow truck was requested and on scene at about 2:40 PM. The semi was tipped back over and removed. Olynicks was on the scene to remove the logs.

Shortly after 9 PM Monday night, Rusk County dispatch received a 911call from a female advising that a male subject was throwing eggs at her grandma’s car at a location on North Main Street, Bruce. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, the male subject caused a disturbance inside the bar and was kicked out. Then threw eggs at her grandmother’s truck which was parked outside the bar. No permanent damage to the vehicle. The male subject denied throwing the eggs. The male subject will be mailed a county ordinance citation for Disorderly Conduct.

A Ladysmith Officer responded shortly before 10 AM Monday, to a residence on Fritz Avenue East for a domestic abuse incident. According to the report, a 54 year old female advised that her son, 24 year old Jordan J. Zahurance, attacked her and her live in boyfriend. The mother stated that the incident continued in the vehicle just into Chippewa County. She stated that Jordan then fled on foot from the vehicle. The City Police contacted surrounding counties in an attempt to locate Jordan and arrest him for two counts of Bail Jumping, False Imprisonment, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Damage to Property. The Mother wished to have the 72 hour no contact enforced upon arrest.

With the election just seven weeks away, Republicans in Wisconsin are working to generate enthusiasm in the face of Democrats who say a blue wave is coming.

A new Marquette University Law School poll out Tuesday was to measure enthusiasm on both sides and show where races for governor and U.S. Senate stand.

Recent polls have shown both contests to be a dead heat.

Also on Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers was to campaign in Milwaukee with former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The stop comes as Gov. Scott Walker has been voicing his support for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, even as he forges ahead with a lawsuit to strike down the national health care law that provides that guarantee.

Health care has also been a focus in the Senate race pitting Republican Leah Vukmir against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

(CNN) – Authors of a new study on infant walkers want them off the market.

The study, published in the Journal Pediatrics, found between 1990-2014, more than 230,000 children under 15 months were treated for injuries linked to walkers. That’s an average of more than 9,000 per-year.

More than 90 percent of the incidents involved head and neck injuries, while 74 percent were injured falling down the stairs while using an infant walker.

In 2014, about 2,000 kids were injured due to infant walkers.

Researchers on the study, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, which publishes the Journal Pediatrics have called for a ban on the walkers in the United States.