Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-13-18

Hurricane Florence is slowing down as its outer bands of wind and rain lash North Carolina’s barrier islands.

As of 11 a.m., the Category 2 storm was centered about 145 miles (230 kilometers) east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 195 miles (315 kilometers) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Its forward movement slowed to 10 mph (17 kph) and top sustained winds dropped slightly to 105 mph (165 kph).

Still, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says there is nothing “minor” about this hurricane. Water causes the most deaths during tropical storms and hurricanes, and Florence is expected to cause dangerous flooding.

Graham said areas that repeatedly get hit even with weaker winds at Florence’s edges could see heavy rainfall for hours. Storm surge flooding also could push 2 miles (3 kilometers) or more inland if Florence lingers for days along the coast.

Rusk County dispatch shortly before 4 PM Wednesday received a 911 call from a female advising that her vehicle was struck by a trailer that came unhooked from a vehicle in front of her on County Road I, Conrath. According to the report, the female advised that she was not hurt but did hit her head. She was unable to get out of her vehicle due to unable to get the door open. A Rusk County deputy, City Officer, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around. There was no transport by the ambulance. No other information was available.

Just before 1 AM this (Thursday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a burglary in progress at the Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce. A Rusk County deputy advised he saw a male and female grab stuff from behind the counter. The deputy advised this vehicle is parked in the parking lot and he was going to block it in. Ladysmith Police and another Rusk County deputy responded to the Express Mart to assist. After an investigation, the deputy observed a male and female enter the store and the male subject went behind the counter and appeared to be taking things and handing them to the female. Could not see the clerk and thought the store was being robbed. The deputy detained the subjects in the parking lot and determined that the clerk was at the counter and asked the male to help her loft something behind the counter. Everything was legitimate and nothing was taken from the store.

A Chippewa Falls woman is sentenced to four years in prison for child porn and drug charges.

Nancy Johnson was charged in October after police say they found inappropriate videos of young children on her phone, and say she placed an ad about an underage girl.

In April, Johnson pleaded no contest to two counts and was found guilty. However, she failed to show up for sentencing in July.

During sentencing Wednesday, in Chippewa County Court, Johnson was also ordered to serve three years of extended supervision.