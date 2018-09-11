Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-18

A dangerous Hurricane Florence is steadily making its way to the U.S. East Coast.

At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving at 17 mph (28 kph). Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday.

It was a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm but was expected to keep drawing energy from the warm water and intensify to near Category 5, which means winds of 157 mph (253 kph) or higher.

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, opening the way for federal aid.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

Tuesday night at 9:40 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising that her husband took off with her kids from a residence on Court Street, Hawkins, and she is home alone and needs some help. The dispatcher asked her why she needed a deputy and she said because there isn’t anyone at his house to take of the kids and then the dispatcher lost contact with her. After a short time the dispatcher called again and a male subject, her stepbrother answered and the dispatcher could hear yelling in the background. The oldest child was the one that was yelling and crying. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, when the husband was leaving in their vehicle earlier, the female threw a brick at the window of their vehicle and cracked it. The stepbrother advised that the female lives in Ladysmith and that both are now at his house. The female was reportedly intoxicated. After an investigation, the female at a PBT of.15. She was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Tuesday morning, a male employee of Charter Communications reported to Ladysmith Police that when he came to work on Monday, he noticed that there was vandalism done to their fence, building and dumpster. The case is under investigation.

A City Officer at 1 PM Tuesday, was requested by Probation to go to a residence on Lake Avenue West Ladysmith, and arrest Dixsia P. Dedrickson, 35 for a Probation violation. The Officer made contact with Dedrickson and she was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

(Boyd, WI) — A break in a four-inch gas main Tuesday led to the evacuation of hundreds of people living in the Chippewa County village of Boyd. Residents were allowed to return home late Tuesday morning. Students at Boyd Elementary School were taken to Stanley Elementary where they were picked up by their parents. It isn’t known how many people were evacuated, but Boyd has a population of about 550. We Energies crews reported to the scene and contained the leak.

The Wisconsin Realtors Foundation launched a multi-year campaign to help feed hungry children throughout Wisconsin with a $50,000 initial contribution to Feeding Wisconsin to help stockpile their six food banks and 1,000-plus food pantries throughout the state. We are committed to helping children in need throughout Wisconsin and our partnership with Feeding Wisconsin will help us achieve that goal, one family, one meal and one child at a time, said WRF Chairman Mike Spranger.

Citing Feeding Wisconsin statistics, Spranger noted that $7 feeds one child, three meals a day, for a week. We will measure our success not by how much money we raise but by how many meals we can provide. Spranger noted that feeding hungry children not only helps a child that day, but also helps that child over time.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is touting support from sheriffs in his first television ad, spotlighting an endorsement from a sheriff who came under FBI scrutiny.

The ad shows Schimel standing with a group of sheriffs and a list of sheriffs who have endorsed him. Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels, a Democrat, says he’s glad Schimel is attorney general because he keeps his promises.

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported in April that the FBI was investigating Daniels after he locked a sergeant out of his personal Dropbox account because the sergeant shared case files with the TV program “Cold Justice.”

An FBI spokesman didn’t immediately reply to an email Tuesday inquiring about the status of the investigation. A message left at Daniels’ office wasn’t immediately returned.